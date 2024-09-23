Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Human remains found inside home confirmed as missing Nashville woman: police

Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana, 23, was last seen at her Nashville apartment on Aug. 18

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
The search for a missing Nashville woman came to a tragic end after police confirmed her body was found inside a home that was under construction. 

The Metro Nashville Police Department said through DNA analysis, they have identified the human remains found in a Wilson County home on Sept. 12, as 23-year-old Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana.

"Please help us locate Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana, 23, of Antioch, who was reported missing on 8/21 after she said she was going to Murfreesboro to help a family member on 8/18," Metro Nashville Police posted on Sept. 3 in an alert on X. "She's 5'2" & 120 lbs. See her? Call 615-862-8600."

Police said Berrios Orellana was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 21, when she said she was heading to Murfreesboro to visit a family member and never arrived.

Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana, 23, of Antioch

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the human remains found in a home in Wilson County have been identified as Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana. (X/@MNPDNashville)

"Some days, I think they took her and some days, I don’t really think anything," Berrios Orellana’s mother, Ines Berrios told WKRN through a translator.

Berrios added that her daughter's car was found parked at her stepfather’s house, but the family hasn’t been able to get in contact with him. 

Lebanon house where human remains were found

A set of human remains found at a home under construction in Lebanon earlier in September have been confirmed to be those of a missing woman, Metro Nashville Police confirmed.  (WKRN)

On Sept. 12, a tip led investigators to a home in Lebanon where neighbors reported seeing Berrios Orellana working just a few weeks before her disappearance, WKRN reported. 

Berrios Orellana reportedly also had a job in the cleaning business, WKRN learned. However, officials have not disclosed what led them to the property where her remains were found.

Officials did not say whether they believe foul play was a factor in her death. No further information was immediately available.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is leading the multi-agency investigation into her death, police said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the TBI and Metro Nashville Police Department for more information.