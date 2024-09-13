Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Wisconsin police confirm remains found are those of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

Elijah Vue went missing in February and was the subject of an Amber Alert that was canceled Friday, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Skeletal remains found last weekend in Wisconsin were those of a missing 3-year-old boy who vanished in February, police said Friday. 

The Two Rivers Police Department confirmed the remains were those of Elijah Vue, who was the subject of an Amber Alert when he went missing. 

"The family's devastated. We're devastated. Our community is devastated," said Two Rivers Police Chief Benjamin Meinnert. "I never met Elijah, but I watched that 3-year-old boy bring out the best in this community."

SOUTH CAROLINA POLICE FIND BODY OF MASSACHUSETTS MAN WHO VANISHED FROM HILTON HEAD FAMILY VACATION

Amber Alert image of Elijah Vue

Elijah Vue, 3, went missing in February. His remains were found recently in a wooded area, police said. (Two Rivers Police Department)

The alert was canceled Friday. 

"What started out as a search for a missing boy is now a death investigation," the chief said.

The remains, a skull and bones, were found by a deer hunter in a wooded area on private land in Two Rivers Sept. 7, authorities said. The area had been searched several times by authorities and the landowner by foot and air, police said. 

The Wisconsin Crime Lab conducted DNA testing on the remains. Police said Vue's family was identified as soon as the test revealed an identity, police said. 

Two Rivers police at news conference

Two Rivers Police Chief Benjamin Meinnert talks to reporters about Elijah Vue's remains being found.  (Fox Milwaukee)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vue went missing in February from his Two Rivers home. His mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang were both charged with child neglect, though they were not directly linked to his disappearance, Fox Milwaukee reported. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.