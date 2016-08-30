Oftentimes, entrepreneurs and business owners spend tens of thousands of dollars on marketing efforts, when really they could be spending close to nothing.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Poornima Vijayashanker and Storyhackers co-founder Ritika Puri discuss how to avoid overspending on marketing in the early stages of your business or startup.

Before investing in pay-per-click methods such as Facebook Ads and Google AdWords, take a step back and look into your other options. If you have a number of resources, create family and friends lists and start your campaign based on referrals. If you don't have a marketing budget at all, Puri recommends email lists, content marketing and blogging.

It's important to check in and monitor the effectiveness of your marketing on a regular basis. First, find out if your marketing tactics are actually driving people to your site, then find out if they are converting users from trial to paid. What next? Repeat these steps. Puri emphasizes the importance of repetition -- continually checking on your marketing efforts will help you make improvements.

