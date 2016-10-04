How NBA Superstar Amar'e Stoudemire Handles Business On and Off the Court
Six-time All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire retired from the NBA this year after 14 years in the league. He left to pursue his dreams of winning a championship with Hapoel Jerusalem, the Israeli team of which he was a part-owner. Before making the move overseas, the athlete and entrepreneur stopped by the Entrepreneur offices in New York to talk about his diverse business interests -- and who in the NBA would make great VPs at his company. Take a look.
