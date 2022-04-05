Houston man robs mother at gunpoint of money for disabled son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston woman is nervous to go outside her home after being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight, and the entire thing was caught on camera.



"He jumped out the car on me with a gun, and he said b*&% I’ll blow your head off," Tonya Robertson, 53, told WLTX-TV.

Police say the aggravated robbery happened around 7:35 a.m. Saturday, March 26. Robertson had just gotten home and was walking towards her front door when a car stopped in front of her house, a man with a gun got out and he demanded her money.

Roberston threw everything she was holding towards the suspect. The suspect then searched her pockets before picking up her purse, running back to the car and taking off.



"Now I’m nervous when I go outside. I have to protect myself getting in my car, and I have to protect myself when I get home from work. It’s crazy," she told FOX 26 Houston.

The victim says the suspect got away with the $3,900 she had after just cashing her income tax check. She planned to use the money to take care of her son, who is confined to a wheelchair, according to News 19.



"He cried, I mean real hard. ‘Momma I’m sorry I couldn’t help you,'" Tonya's son told her after the robbery.



She wasn't hurt in the incident.

"My life is more important because I could be away from my children, my grandchildren and, you know, my loved ones."