Houston
Published

Houston man robs mother at gunpoint of money for disabled son

Victim says she lost $3,900 after just cashing her income tax check

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Houston woman robbed at gunpoint outside her home

Houston woman robbed at gunpoint outside her home

A Houston woman attacked and robbed at gunpoint is speaking about the incident, all caught on camera, as police continue to look for the suspect.

A Houston woman is nervous to go outside her home after being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight, and the entire thing was caught on camera.

"He jumped out the car on me with a gun, and he said b*&% I’ll blow your head off," Tonya Robertson, 53, told WLTX-TV. 

(Houston Police Department)

Police say the aggravated robbery happened around 7:35 a.m. Saturday, March 26. Robertson had just gotten home and was walking towards her front door when a car stopped in front of her house, a man with a gun got out and he demanded her money.

Roberston threw everything she was holding towards the suspect. The suspect then searched her pockets before picking up her purse, running back to the car and taking off.

"Now I’m nervous when I go outside. I have to protect myself getting in my car, and I have to protect myself when I get home from work. It’s crazy," she told FOX 26 Houston.

(Houston Police Department)

The victim says the suspect got away with the $3,900 she had after just cashing her income tax check. She planned to use the money to take care of her son, who is confined to a wheelchair, according to News 19. 

"He cried, I mean real hard. ‘Momma I’m sorry I couldn’t help you,'" Tonya's son told her after the robbery.

She wasn't hurt in the incident.

"My life is more important because I could be away from my children, my grandchildren and, you know, my loved ones."

(Houston Police Department)

Police say suspect was riding in a black, four-door sedan, which could possibly have been a Hyundai Elantra. He is described as a Black male who stands 5’8 to 6’0. He was wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the alleged crime. 

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money