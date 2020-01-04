Texas man accused of killing fiancee days after New Year's Eve proposal, family says

A Houston man was being questioned after the fatal shooting Saturday of a woman he proposed to on New Year’s Eve, according to reports.

Kendrick Akins, 39, is alleged to have shot his fiancée Dominic Jefferson, 31, during an argument, according to Houston police, local media reported. Police say he shot her around midnight in a parking lot of an apartment building where she lived, and then fled.

Akins went to a Houston Police Department patrol station Saturday afternoon soon after being identified as Jefferson’s fiancé, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“Why?” Jefferson’s sister told KTRK-TV. “Why would you do this? You said you loved her. You proposed to her on New Year’s Eve and now today you killed her. Why?”

Akins was also accused of firing his gun at a resident of Jefferson's apartment building who came to her assistance after she was shot.

The station reported that family members said Jefferson had been dating Akins for three months before he proposed to her. They also said she was the mother of three young children.