Houston deputies say 3 would-be robbers killed after residence break-in

Three would-be robbers were shot and killed Monday after being confronted in a Texas home by a teen with a shotgun, according to reports.

“There are three males deceased inside the home right now,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, according to KHOU-TV. “It appeared they were committing some type of home invasion or attempted burglary inside the residence.”

Gonzalez added, “We’re going to have a lengthy follow-up investigation out here at the scene. Having three dead bodies inside a home is something that is not very common.”

The owner of the getaway vehicle lived around the corner in Channelview, Fox 26 Houston reported. It was unclear if he was one of those killed.

The Houston Chronicle identified the teen with the shotgun as 19-year-old Yair Gallegos.

He was injured and his family was worried about a gunshot wound to his spine, the paper reported.

“Most people would agree with me in that this was a matter of survival,” Gallegos’ stepfather Luis Perez told the paper. “It was those guys who enter the house, or my son.”