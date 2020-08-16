Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Houston Police looking for 3 men connected to deadly shooting involving motorcycle gang

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of these men to contact the homicide division at 713-308-3600

By Nick Givas | Fox News
Authorities in Houston are seeking three men thought to be connected to a shooting that occurred on the city's northside, involving a 44-year-old man on Saturday.

Police said the men may have information on what caused the incident and could assist law enforcement in finding Christopher Rizo's killer, KHOU reported.

The shooting reportedly happened on the 2800 block of Fulton Street, where Rizo and his friends allegedly got into an altercation with a motorcycle group inside of a bar, that eventually spilled out into the parking lot.

Sometime after, shots rang out hitting Rizo and at least one other person.

Rizo was pronounced dead on the scene, according to KHOU.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of these men to contact the homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

