Houston police discover 16 bodies in bayous this year as mayor dismisses serial killer speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas police have found at least 16 bodies in the bayous around Houston so far this year, according to authorities and local reports, sparking concerns of a serial killer which city leaders are working to dispel.

Houston's mayor has said police have no evidence of a serial killer, but experts are calling for an extensive investigation into the deaths.

"Something is afoot," said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and criminal justice professor, at Penn State-Lehigh Valley. "A coincidence? Unlikely. A careful inspection of each case is warranted, including the 48 hours prior to the discovery of their disappearance."

The spate of apparent drownings is reminiscent of another concerning number of deaths in the waters of Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas.

SERIAL KILLER FEARS GRIP AUSTIN AFTER DOZENS OF BODIES PULLED FROM LAKE

Five of the bodies were discovered in a five-day span last month, according to Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz.

"There is no evidence, and I repeat no evidence, to suggest that any of these incidents are connected," Diaz told reporters.

Capt. Salam Zia, commander of the Houston Police Department's homicide division, said the youngest victim was 20. Authorities later revealed the bodies belonged to both males and females, and ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s.

"Rumors stir fear and anxiety in our communities," the chief said. "It's important to rely on verified information and investigations."

However, authorities have discovered at least two more bodies since authorities made those remarks, according to Chron, Houston's local news site.

NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS GRIP COASTAL TOWN AFTER PADDLEBOARDER’S ‘TERRIFYING’ MURDER

Houston Mayor John Whitmire slammed misinformation and "wild speculation" online and from political candidates surrounding the cases at a news briefing on Sept. 23.

"We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose in Houston, Texas," he said. "Let me say that again, there is no evidence that there is a serial killer loose in the streets of Houston."

TEEN'S BODY FOUND UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES AT DETROIT AREA CEMETERY PROMPTS INVESTIGATION

He called the number of deaths "alarming" and asked for patience as city police investigate.

"I grew up in Houston," he told reporters. "Unfortunately, drowning in our bayous is not a new phenomenon."

There are 2,500 miles of waterways around the city, he said, as well as a homeless population living outdoors.

MISSING NEW ORLEANS BOY, 12, DIED AFTER ALLIGATOR ATTACK, DROWNING: AUTHORITIES

Whitmire suggested that when homeless people die, their friends often throw them in the water.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unfortunately the homeless, when they pass, often end up in the bayou," he said.

He also pointed to alcohol use and mental health problems as potential factors in the deaths.