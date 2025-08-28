Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Missing New Orleans boy, 12, died after alligator attack, drowning: authorities

Bryan Vasquez's body was recovered from lagoon 200 yards from his home with help of thermal drone

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A 12-year-old boy missing for nearly two weeks in New Orleans was killed in an alligator attack, authorities said Wednesday, after the boy’s body was recovered from a lagoon.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined that Bryan Vasquez died from blunt force trauma due to an alligator and drowning, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters at a press conference.

Kirkpatrick said the boy’s death is considered "unclassified," and that an investigation remains ongoing.

Vasquez, who is non-verbal, was first reported missing by family on Auguar 14 after he reportedly escaped through a bedroom window, the New Orleans Police Department said. He was seen wandering alone and wearing only a diaper on doorbell camera footage around 5:20 a.m. that morning.

Bryan Vasquez posing with a heart-shaped card that reads: "To Mom, From Bryan"

The family of Bryan Vasquez reported him missing on Aug. 14. His body was recovered from a lagoon near his home on Tuesday, 12 days after he disappeared. (New Orleans Police Department)

His body was pulled from a lagoon on Tuesday – about 200 yards from where he likely entered the water near his home – with the help of the United Cajun Navy and a thermal drone, Kirkpatrick said.

Friends, neighbors, and volunteers praying near where the boy was found

Friends, neighbors, and volunteers gather to pray and console each other near where 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez was found dead in a canal, left, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New Orleans East. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

The boy’s disappearance sparked a frantic search involving local, state and federal agencies, volunteers, airboats and bloodhounds. Police, however, have faced criticism over a five-hour delay in their response to a 911 call about the child.

Kirkpatrick said it was unclear what caused the delay, noting that there will be an internal investigation to determine why.

 "I think the death of Bryan is a failure," Kirkpatrick said. "I think it is. We are going to look at everything, and I mean everything."

Bryan Vasquez smiling in a classroom

Police said that the manner of Bryan's death remains "unclassified," and an investigation is ongoing. (New Orleans Police Department)

Meanwhile, Kirkpatrick also confirmed that a search warrant was granted and several phones were confiscated, including Bryan’s mother’s phone. Kirkpatrick said this was a normal part of the investigation and there were still no suspects at this time.

"We’re looking at everyone’s situation, their history, their backgrounds, based on what we’ve been told," Kirkpatrick said. "That’s why all facts have to be put into context. But there is no suspect. Circumstances is what we have now."
