Missing New Orleans boy, 12, died after alligator attack, drowning: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 12-year-old boy missing for nearly two weeks in New Orleans was killed in an alligator attack, authorities said Wednesday, after the boy’s body was recovered from a lagoon.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined that Bryan Vasquez died from blunt force trauma due to an alligator and drowning, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters at a press conference.

Kirkpatrick said the boy’s death is considered "unclassified," and that an investigation remains ongoing.

Vasquez, who is non-verbal, was first reported missing by family on Auguar 14 after he reportedly escaped through a bedroom window, the New Orleans Police Department said. He was seen wandering alone and wearing only a diaper on doorbell camera footage around 5:20 a.m. that morning.

TEEN'S BODY FOUND UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES AT DETROIT AREA CEMETERY PROMPTS INVESTIGATION

His body was pulled from a lagoon on Tuesday – about 200 yards from where he likely entered the water near his home – with the help of the United Cajun Navy and a thermal drone, Kirkpatrick said.

The boy’s disappearance sparked a frantic search involving local, state and federal agencies, volunteers, airboats and bloodhounds. Police, however, have faced criticism over a five-hour delay in their response to a 911 call about the child.

NORTH CAROLINA TEEN'S BODY DISCOVERED IN FLORIDA ONE WEEK AFTER HE VANISHED WITH CHILLING FINAL MESSAGE

Kirkpatrick said it was unclear what caused the delay, noting that there will be an internal investigation to determine why.

"I think the death of Bryan is a failure," Kirkpatrick said. "I think it is. We are going to look at everything, and I mean everything."

Meanwhile, Kirkpatrick also confirmed that a search warrant was granted and several phones were confiscated, including Bryan’s mother’s phone. Kirkpatrick said this was a normal part of the investigation and there were still no suspects at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re looking at everyone’s situation, their history, their backgrounds, based on what we’ve been told," Kirkpatrick said. "That’s why all facts have to be put into context. But there is no suspect. Circumstances is what we have now."