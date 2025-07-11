New England serial killer fears grip coastal town after paddleboarder’s ‘terrifying’ murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One week after a Maine paddleboarder was found murdered in a local neighborhood pond, members of the community are left searching for answers as fears of a potential serial killer grips the sleepy coastal town.

The body of 48-year-old Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart was discovered in the early morning of July 3, just six hours after she had left for a solo paddleboarding trip around Crawford Pond, according to the Maine State Police.

Stewart’s remains were reportedly found near 100 Acre Island, a wooded area accessible only by boat, according to WMTW 8.

Officials have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into the "suspicious" circumstances surrounding Stewart’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

"I think it’s just confusing because we don’t know what happened, like, if this was an isolated incident or a personal thing, like a grudge," Gus Williams, who lives near Crawford Pond, told WMTW 8.

Despite the growing unease within the local community, authorities are asking the public to remain calm.

In a statement released by MSP on Wednesday, officials acknowledged the "fear and discomfort that this incident has brought to the town of Union and the Crawford Pond community," while vowing to continue investigating Stewart’s death.

However, authorities have not revealed whether they have named a suspect in Stewart’s death or the circumstances of how she was killed.

MSP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

But the words of comfort from authorities have done little to calm the fears of Williams, who told the local outlet he walks his dog near the pond every day.

"The first time I was walking down here yesterday, I got to the path and was like, ‘No, I’m not going to go,’" Williams said.

Stewart’s apparent murder comes as fears of a serial killer lurking within the New England region are gripping the public.

At least 13 bodies – with the majority found in wooded or remote areas – have been discovered throughout Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to authorities.

Last month, the remains of 21-year-old Adriana Suazo were found in a wooded area in Milton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Suazo’s body showed no signs of trauma, with her cause of death remaining undetermined pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Given the recent string of victims found within the region, MSP has asked "that residents continue to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."

But for locals within the community, the words of warning are not enough to ease their fears of a killer lurking within their midst.

"In a place where most people don’t lock their doors, like, ever, it definitely feels a little intrusive," Williams said, adding, "I don’t know, [it’s] terrifying."

