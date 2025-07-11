Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homicide

New England serial killer fears grip coastal town after paddleboarder’s ‘terrifying’ murder

Locals on edge after Sunshine Stewart found dead near isolated Maine island accessible only by boat

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
New England serial killer: Timing of human remains found across three states is 'curious,' expert says Video

New England serial killer: Timing of human remains found across three states is 'curious,' expert says

Peter Valentin, chair of the Forensic Science Department at the University of New Haven's Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, says discovery of across three New England states over two months strikes him as "curious."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One week after a Maine paddleboarder was found murdered in a local neighborhood pond, members of the community are left searching for answers as fears of a potential serial killer grips the sleepy coastal town. 

The body of 48-year-old Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart was discovered in the early morning of July 3, just six hours after she had left for a solo paddleboarding trip around Crawford Pond, according to the Maine State Police. 

Stewart’s remains were reportedly found near 100 Acre Island, a wooded area accessible only by boat, according to WMTW 8. 

NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS REIGNITED AFTER PADDLEBOARDER'S MURDER IN QUIET COASTAL TOWN

Crawford Pond in Union, Maine

Crawford Pond is seen on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Union, Maine. Police are investigating the murder of a woman last seen paddleboarding on the pond. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Officials have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into the "suspicious" circumstances surrounding Stewart’s death, which has been ruled a homicide

"I think it’s just confusing because we don’t know what happened, like, if this was an isolated incident or a personal thing, like a grudge," Gus Williams, who lives near Crawford Pond, told WMTW 8.

Despite the growing unease within the local community, authorities are asking the public to remain calm. 

PADDLEBOARDER’S MYSTERIOUS KILLING ROCKS QUIET SUMMER VACATION AREA

Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart was killed while paddleboarding in Maine

Authorities are investigating the "suspicious death" of Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart after she went missing while on a paddleboarding trip near Crawford Pond in Union, Maine on July 3, 2025.  (Sunshine Stewart/Facebook)

In a statement released by MSP on Wednesday, officials acknowledged the "fear and discomfort that this incident has brought to the town of Union and the Crawford Pond community," while vowing to continue investigating Stewart’s death. 

However, authorities have not revealed whether they have named a suspect in Stewart’s death or the circumstances of how she was killed.

MSP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS STOKED BY 13TH BODY FOUND IN SMALL TOWN

Crawford Pond in Union, Maine

Crawford Pond in Union, Maine, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Crawford Pond in Maine

Local police are asking for the public's help after 48-year-old Sunshine Stewart was found killed near Crawford Pond in Knox County, Maine on July 3, 2025.  (U.S. Geological Survey)

But the words of comfort from authorities have done little to calm the fears of Williams, who told the local outlet he walks his dog near the pond every day. 

"The first time I was walking down here yesterday, I got to the path and was like, ‘No, I’m not going to go,’" Williams said.

Stewart’s apparent murder comes as fears of a serial killer lurking within the New England region are gripping the public. 

NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS: MASSACHUSETTS INVESTIGATORS IDENTIFY BODY PULLED FROM RIVER

Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart was killed while paddleboarding in Maine

Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart's body was found after she disappeared during a paddleboarding trip near Crawford Pond in Union, Maine on July 3, 2025.  (Sunshine Stewart/Facebook)

At least 13 bodies – with the majority found in wooded or remote areas – have been discovered throughout Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to authorities. 

Last month, the remains of 21-year-old Adriana Suazo were found in a wooded area in Milton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Suazo’s body showed no signs of trauma, with her cause of death remaining undetermined pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

Given the recent string of victims found within the region, MSP has asked "that residents continue to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But for locals within the community, the words of warning are not enough to ease their fears of a killer lurking within their midst. 

"In a place where most people don’t lock their doors, like, ever, it definitely feels a little intrusive," Williams said, adding, "I don’t know, [it’s] terrifying." 

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.