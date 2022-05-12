Key card mix-up leads to 3 people being shot at NE Houston motel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A clerical mishap led to three people being shot at a motel in Houston, police said.

According to local KHOU, police said three people checked into the motel Tuesday night and went to their room. Soon after, another group of three checked in, and a hotel worker reportedly gave them a key card to the same room by mistake.

Police told the local outlet that when the second group entered the room, an argument broke out that ended with the second group opening fire on the first group. All six people then reportedly left the motel, with the second group continuing to fire at the others while they were in the parking lot.

Officers responded to a call and secured the area, but by then all three from the second group had fled.

All three people who first entered the hotel room reportedly suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. Police said they were in stable condition.