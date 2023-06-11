Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Houston-area authorities respond to second mass shooting in a day

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was killed and at least four people were injured in Sunday afternoon's shooting

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Individuals behind mass shootings likely 'isolated, disconnected': Dr. Kevin Gilliland Video

Individuals behind mass shootings likely 'isolated, disconnected': Dr. Kevin Gilliland

Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro and clinical psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland weigh in on the mental health crisis in the U.S. amid recent mass shootings on 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.'

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon that left at least one person dead and several others injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an incident on Reuben White and then learned that four to five people had been shot in the 12000 block of Crosby-Lynchburg. 

Harris County Sheriff's Office uniform

Harris County Sheriff's Office (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Two of the injured were dropped off at a location on Barret Road, while two others were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, Gonzalez said. 

Additional details were not released and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear at this time. 

SYRACUSE POLICE SAY AT LEAST 13 PEOPLE SHOT, STABBED OR STRUCK BY CARS AT MASS GATHERING OF HUNDREDS

It was the second mass shooting in the Houston-area on Sunday. Earlier in the morning, six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside a Houston club.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim's prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 