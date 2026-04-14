House to vote on aviation safety bill after deadly DC midair crash

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House lawmakers are set to vote Tuesday on an aviation safety bill aimed at preventing another deadly midair collision near Washington, D.C.

The legislation, known as the ALERT Act, would require aircraft operating in busy or controlled airspace to use systems that help pilots track nearby planes and helicopters more precisely — a capability federal safety officials have long said could prevent catastrophic collisions.

The measure would also require new collision-prevention technology across much of the U.S. aircraft fleet, overhaul helicopter routes near major airports and require the Federal Aviation Administration to update air traffic control procedures and training.

The push for reform follows the Jan. 29, 2025, crash involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport that killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft. The disaster marked the deadliest U.S. plane crash in more than two decades.

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Lawmakers revised the bill in recent weeks after federal safety officials criticized an earlier version. It is now headed to the House floor after unanimous approval in two key committees.

"The bipartisan ALERT Act is a comprehensive package that addresses the probable cause, contributing factors and responds to all 50 safety recommendations that were issued by the NTSB," Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said during a March 26 House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee markup, per Roll Call. Graves and Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., co-sponsored the bill.

Graves said lawmakers "worked diligently with the NTSB to refine and improve the legislation" after earlier concerns that the bill did not go far enough.

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Federal investigators said safety concernssafety concerns went unaddressed for years before the collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said longstanding safety concerns went unaddressed in the years leading up to the crash.

The agency has recommended expanded aircraft-tracking technology since at least 2008, warning that gaps in how planes and helicopters detect one another in crowded airspace posed a serious risk. Investigators said such systems could have prevented the collision if both aircraft had them installed and activated.

The collision exposed broader weaknesses in how military and civilian aircraft operate in shared airspace, especially near major airports with heavy traffic.

At the time of the crash, the Army helicopter was not broadcasting its location data, in line with military policies designed to limit visibility during some operations. But the flight was a routine training mission, not a sensitive operation, raising questions about whether those exemptions should apply more broadly.

The House bill seeks to address some of those concerns by requiring aircraft to use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast In, or ADS-B In, technology, which allows pilots to receive real-time location data on nearby aircraft. Most aircraft already use ADS-B Out systems that broadcast their own position.

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Still, critics say the legislation may not go far enough.

In a joint statement, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the House bill "falls short on a strong and clear requirement for common-sense situational awareness technology recommended by the NTSB 18 times."

The senators pointed to a separate proposal known as the ROTOR Act, which would impose stricter requirements by mandating ADS-B In technology across aircraft, including military flights. The bill passed the Senate unanimously in December but fell short of the threshold needed to advance in the House.

"Any legislation that is expected to pass both the House and the Senate will have to apply the strongest ADS-B n safety standards to all aircraft, civil and military," Cruz and Cantwell said.

Families of the victims have also pushed lawmakers to strengthen the bill, including by setting firm deadlines for new safety measures and requiring all aircraft — including military helicopters on routine flights — to broadcast their positions.

"Recommendations without firm deadlines and clear mandates become recommendations without results," the Families of Flight 5342 said in a statement.

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The group added that "a clear ADS-B In mandate that fully meets the NTSB’s own recommendations must be part of any bill that becomes law."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Graves and Larsen for comment.