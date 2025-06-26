Former air traffic controller: Our air traffic system is being held together with eBay parts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every day, more than 45,000 commercial flights operate in U.S. airspace. It’s one of the largest, busiest and most complex aviation systems in the world, and we are increasing demands and adding pressure to it every single day.

Yet, our airspace is running on antiquated technology and outdated equipment in facilities that are decades-old and deteriorating. Add to all of that, the system needs some 3,000 more certified controllers just to meet today’s demand.

Unless Congress acts with urgency, the National Airspace System (NAS) is going to fall further behind at a time when we are experiencing increased air travel demand and an increased reliance on air cargo shipments.

SEC SEAN DUFFY: 'ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' IS DOWN PAYMENT ON A NEW, MUCH-NEEDED AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM

The Senate has a pivotal opportunity to be part of the solution and act on provisions included in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." The House has already taken an important step by passing the bill, which included $12.5 billion for the FAA.

That funding is critical. But from the standpoint of day-to-day operations, and from the perspective of the people who actually keep this system running, it’s still not enough.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has called that funding a good "down payment." Last week, at a press conference in San Diego, he said, "We are going to need a lot more money, but this is the one vehicle we have to start the build right now. Frankly, I hope the Congress finds more money. … They have the ability to find extra resources and to put it into this mission."

TRUMP ADMIN PROPOSES BRAND NEW AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM TO ENHANCE SAFETY, 'UNLOCK THE FUTURE OF AIR TRAVEL'

Earlier in June, he said that he would like lawmakers to allocate $20 billion as an initial step.

Much of the FAA’s infrastructure hasn’t been updated in decades. Some facilities are still running on analog radar, copper wiring, mechanical switches, floppy discs and paper strips that track flights in some air traffic control facilities.

It’s not uncommon for essential components to be patched together or sourced from eBay. This isn’t sustainable.

The system is under strain, but it is being held together by the dedication of its workforce.

SCOOP: CONGRESS MOVES TO ADDRESS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER CRISIS AS NEWARK MELTDOWN SPARKS ALARM

Yet 41% of certified controllers are working six 10-hour days per week due to shortages. Sites such as the New York TRACON, which currently handles the airspace around JFK and LaGuardia airports, have been operating at barely half their authorized staffing levels since 2023.

By raising pay for trainees and streamlining the hiring pipeline, the Department of Transportation has already helped refer more than 8,000 candidates to the FAA aptitude exam.

The Senate has a pivotal opportunity to be part of the solution and act on provisions included in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." The House has already taken an important step by passing the bill, which included $12.5 billion for the FAA.

That is far more than previous cycles, which retained less than 10% of applicants and trainees. Duffy’s team has also taken serious steps to modernize facilities and digitize key systems, replacing World War II-era radar and outdated paper-strip technology with digital alternatives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

But none of these reforms can move forward without the U.S. Senate. At his confirmation hearing, FAA nominee Bryan Bedford backed Duffy’s assessment that the $12.5 billion included in the House bill falls well short of what is needed to stabilize the system.

DUFFY BLASTS BIDEN, BUTTIGIEG FOR IGNORING REPORT ABOUT FAILING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM: 'DID NOTHING!'

The Modern Skies coalition, comprised of more than 50 aviation organizations, estimates it will take at least $31 billion to execute Duffy’s plan. Without that funding, Bedford warned equipment upgrades will drag on for years, and system breakdowns will grow more frequent.

We have an opportunity to change course. If the Senate increases the House’s funding commitment — or even closes the gap with a supplemental package — we can begin to build a system capable of meeting modern demand.

Our controllers are trained professionals. They’re ready. But no one can do this job without the right tools and support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The $12.5 billion in the House bill is a good first step. As Duffy said, "This is the most important infrastructure project we've done in decades, and it needs to be fully funded."

The Senate needs to finish the job — not just for the system’s integrity, but for the people who make that system safe every day.