Hospital visits up from new respiratory illness, Disney political foray costs and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



WORRYING TREND – Hospital visits climbing in major US city as respiratory illness fears rise across globe. Continue reading …

MOUSE TRAP – Disney comes clean about how much its foray into culture wars has hurt them financially. Continue reading …

HIGH-PROFILE TARGET – Former prison minister says Derek Chauvin was 'dead man walking' before stabbing. Continue reading …

NO FAITH IN THE SYSTEM – GOP AGs blast Biden for plan they say would effectively ban Christian foster parents. Continue reading …

NOTHINGBURGER? – United Nations set to call on Americans to cut back on meat consumption. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘UNWAVERING COMMITMENT’ – Religious leaders call on Congress to take steps to protect Jews, Israel. Continue reading …

SENATE SHOWDOWN – New endorsement in Ohio's GOP primary battle in race to flip blue seat. Continue reading …

‘HELL NO’ – Senator urges GOP to vote against supplemental funding request without tighter border security. Continue reading …

'WEAKNESS' – Iran shows off new military technology, sparking more calls for Biden to take action. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘FREEDOM TO PICK' – Tennessee governor announcing huge statewide school choice proposal. Continue reading …

'DON'T LET IT BOTHER ME' – 'Plus-size' Miss Universe contestant who made Top 20 responds to body shaming. Continue reading …

‘DESPERATE’ – Some Asian-American families still feel 'in the dark' after Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action. Continue reading …

RUNNING INTERFERENCE – New study shows presidential candidates were censored 169 times, and Biden only accounted for seven. Continue reading …

OPINION

JOHN COX – Homeless in California: The irony, the hypocrisy and Newsom's appalling lack of leadership. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Is Biden about to make history in all the wrong ways? Continue reading …



PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Even the Biden-friendly media can't avoid reporting the truth any longer. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS ­– There were several injuries during this year's Watters' Thanksgiving weekend. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is a 'pathetic' excuse for a president. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – This George Floyd documentary could expose a pretty big lie. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

POST-WAR POTENTIAL FOR GAZA – Biden admin should look at Abraham Accords-type initiative when Hamas terror regime is defeated. Continue reading …

NO END IN SIGHT – Expert reveals royals' 'real fear' as new bombshell book goes public. Continue reading …

MIXED REVIEWS – Glass storage containers flying off shelves at major retailer after viral video. Continue reading …

BLUE STATE LENIENCY – High schooler who murdered classmate freed early under new law. Continue reading …

SNOW DAY ­– Two golden retrievers, with not a care in the world, have a blast in a winter wonderland. See video …



WATCH

SEN. TED CRUZ – Biden is the most anti-Israel president the US has had. See video …

BRIT HUME – This shows why Hamas took hostages in the first place. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now, while Americans' daily routines have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normal, the cost of living has not. From the Atlantic: "Houses are unaffordable for middle-class families across the country. Rural areas are expensive, suburbs are expensive, cities are absurdly expensive. Nowhere is cheap. That's in part thanks to mortgage rates. The monthly payment on a new home has increased by more than 50% in the past three years."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.