Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Disney admitted foray into politics, culture wars hurt its bottom line in SEC filing: Jonathan Turley

'Disney’s products are now viewed by many conservatives as empty virtue signaling,' Turley wrote

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Greg Gutfeld: Has Disney really lost touch with reality? Video

Greg Gutfeld: Has Disney really lost touch with reality?

Gutfeld! panelists discuss Disney raising theme park prices and announcing a deal with TikTok. 

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have admitted "its controversial political and social agenda" has hurt the company and shareholders, according to Jonathan Turley

Turley, a George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor, used the 300th birthday of famed economist Adam Smith, whose "invisible hand" metaphor explained how people could exercise their choice between particular products, to put a spotlight on Disney's struggles. 

"Disney appears to acknowledge that Smith’s invisible hand is giving the ‘House of Mouse’ the middle finger. In a new corporate disclosure, Disney acknowledges that its controversial political and social agenda is costing the company and shareholders," Turley wrote in a piece for The Hill

AFTER DISNEY MOVIE BOMBS, FILM CRITIC TELLS HOLLYWOOD ‘GO WOKE, GO BROKE’

walt disney statue and mickey mouse

Jonathan Turley cited a recent SEC annual report in which Disney acknowledged that "we face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products."  ((Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images))

Turley then cited a recent SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) annual report in which Disney acknowledged that "we face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products." 

"In an implied nod to Smith, the company observes that ‘the success of our businesses depends on our ability to consistently create compelling content,’ and that ‘Generally, our revenues and profitability are adversely impacted when our entertainment offerings and products, as well as our methods to make our offerings and products available to consumers, do not achieve sufficient consumer acceptance. Further, consumers’ perceptions of our position on matters of public interest, including our efforts to achieve certain of our environmental and social goals, often differ widely and present risks to our reputation and brands,’" Turley wrote. 

He noted that Disney and other companies ignore consumer backlash over corporate campaigns and that the company "reportedly lost a billion dollars just on four of its recent ‘woke’ movie flops" but has "continued to roll out underperforming movies" as revenue dropped. 

"For shareholders, it may seem counterintuitive that corporate executives would trade off profits for political or social agendas. However, it does serve as a rationale for individual corporate executives who are professionally advanced when they champion such causes," Turley wrote. 

Turley pointed out that Bud Light exec Alissa Heinerscheid famously said the brand needed to drop its frat boy reputation and was "was heralded by colleagues, even though her move went on to tank that brand as a whole."

FLORIDA TEACHER DEFIANT AFTER SHOWING 'WOKE' DISNEY MOVIE IN CLASS: PARENTS RIGHTS 'ARE GONE' IN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley

Legal scholar and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley. (Fox News)

"In fairness to Disney, there is an expressive element to its products. Movies are artistic creations that emphasize certain motivations and values. At one time, those values included some that are now viewed as offensive, including racist tropes," Turley wrote. 

"The question is the balance and degree of the political and social agenda. Disney’s products are now viewed by many conservatives as empty virtue signaling and endless attempts to indoctrinate children," he continued. "Moreover, when the company publicly declares its opposition to a popular parental rights bill in Florida, it is moving away from a commercial to a political focus."

This, according to Turley, is exactly the problem with the invisible hand. 

"You can bring movies to the public, but you cannot make them sell. Once an unassailable and uniting brand, Disney brand is now negatively associated with activism by a significant number of consumers. The company is now even reporting a decline in licensing revenue from products associated with Star Wars, Frozen, Toy Story and Mickey and Friends — iconic and once-unassailable corporate images," Turley wrote. 

WOKE DISNEY’S YEAR OF ENDURING BOX OFFICE BOMBS, SUBSCRIBER LOSSES AND LAYOFFS

Asha in Disneys Wish

Jonathan Turley wrote that Disney "reportedly lost a billion dollars just on four of its recent ‘woke’ movie flops" but has "continued to roll out underperforming movies" as revenue dropped.  (Disney via AP)

"The question is how long Disney (or its shareholders) can tolerate falling revenues tied to its ‘misalignment with the public.’ It is a massive corporation and it can lose billions before facing any truly dire decisions," he added, noting that CEO, Bob Iger appears ready to tone down the company’s involvement in culture wars. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney made headlines with its battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his legislation critics derided as "Don't Say Gay," and has taken some criticism from conservatives over the nature of some of its recent films and reboots. Iger said last year at a town hall that his goal was to quell controversy for the good of the company.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 