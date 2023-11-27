'Plus-size' Miss Universe contestant in top spot responds to body shaming

The first plus-size Miss Universe contestant who landed a top 20 slot opened up about her struggles with weight gain in an interview with Fox News Digital, discussing how she is seeking to inspire others to love and accept themselves for who they are.

Miss Nepal, Jane Dipika Garrett, 22, competed in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, said she was pleasantly surprised how far she advanced in the competition. She had always wanted to be a model and previously struggled with low self-esteem. The positive reception she received was a validating experience, that she had triumphed over eating disorders into being confident in her own skin.

"I really did not expect to get that much applause on the stage or that much spotlight. And I wasn't expecting anything. I was just there to represent my country and to represent women all over the world. And that was my goal," she said. "I came with a humble heart… but when I won on that stage, I got the loudest applause from the whole entire audience. And that felt so good because it was like a breakthrough moment for me and for society that they see something different, that they see real size beauty."

Some messages that come in are not as positive, and even to the level of "cruel," she said.

"I see things like, 'Oh, she's a whale,' or 'That's disgusting. I'm going to vomit.' Or like, 'She's promoting obesity.' 'Why don't you go to the gym?' And things like that," Garrett said. "And it's like they don't even know my story. They don't even know what I'm going through."

Garrett explained that she has a condition called polycystic ovarian syndrome, PCOS, which is when ovaries produce a higher amount of androgens, male sex hormones, than are usually present in women. The effects of PCOS include weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne and excess hair growth.

"So it's very easy for us to gain weight. Even if we just look at a piece of cake, we can gain weight," she said. "[The haters are] just judging me from social media. And that's their problem. I don't let it bother me… Society can be very cruel. People can be very cruel sometimes."

Garrett said her weight gain is due to PCOS.

"Recently, I've gained a lot of weight because of my hormonal issues. And that's also really taken a toll on my mental health and my self-esteem because I thought that I wasn't good enough or that I wasn't beautiful enough. But I really had to get the validation for myself and learn how to have a positive mindset and to love myself despite not feeling my best self," she said. "It's about being confident in your own skin and accepting who you are, where you are at. So I had to really remove all of those messages that were coming from society as well as coming from my own mind. So I had to really brainwash myself again and accept who I am and love myself."

About PCOS she said, "And the other thing is mood swings, a lot of fatigue. So every day, like, it's very difficult because we just continuously feel tired. We also get a lot of brain fog… And it's one of the leading causes of infertility as well among women. So it can be difficult for us to have children."

Garrett said that she has learned to embrace a very strict lifestyle in order to lessen the effects of PCOS by going to the gym and maintaining a low stress level.

"I try to have a very low-stress lifestyle. I try to meditate, I do affirmations, I work on my mental health, I work, I eat healthy, I eat a pretty balanced diet. That is what works for me," she said.

"You don't have to do something like what a celebrity does or that a model does to be considered beautiful. I think that what's most important for you, whatever suits you, is what is beautiful for you. And then I think that's so important to just embrace who you are and love who you are and not try to fit into what society says is beautiful," Garrett added.

In the past, Garrett said she struggled with her mental health, including with eating disorders.

"So while I was growing up, I used to want to be a model as well. And I used to starve myself. I had a lot of eating disorders and mental health issues when I was a child because I wanted to be a model. And all the girls around me were very thin, especially when you're a teenager… because that's just their body type. And I would compare myself to a lot of the girls there, and I would feel like I'm not good enough."

"I would feel like I'm not good enough. I'm too big because I've always been naturally big-boned. The boys had naturally a bigger figure. I've always been curvy since I was a child."

She said she plans to create a clothing line catered to making "curvy" girls feel sexy in their skin.

Garrett said that the key to being healthy is balance, and not to go to extremes.

"Some models can completely starve themselves and do like liposuction or something. And there's nothing wrong with that. That's their own choices, but then they could be promoting that as their beauty standards," she said. "And then some people that are very overweight and are very unhealthy could be promoting that and saying that that that they're being body positive. But I think that there should be a balance. Body positivity for me basically stands for whatever body that you're in. You accept it, you love yourself, you are embracing what you are, but you're also going towards a healthy lifestyle."