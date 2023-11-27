LAURA INGRAHAM: Even the Biden-friendly media can't avoid reporting the truth any longer

FOX News host Laura Ingraham says Americans are struggling financially under President Biden on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Money for nothing. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Unless you are the son of a president and are able to charge, what, $300,000 or so for art that looks like it should be hanging in a middle school hallway, you know the Biden economy , it's in the pits.

…

Well, the facts are undeniable. Even the Biden-friendly media can't avoid reporting the truth any longer. From Bloomberg today, groceries are up 25%, used cars climb 35% rent and it's only up 20%. Now, while Americans' daily routines have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normal, the cost of living has not. From the Atlantic: "Houses are unaffordable for middle class families across the country. Rural areas are expensive, suburbs are expensive, cities are absurdly expensive. Nowhere is cheap. That's in part thanks to mortgage rates. The monthly payment on a new home has increased by more than 50% in the past three years."

