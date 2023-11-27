Royals tired of ’Harry and Meghan circus,’ bracing for new bombshell book: expert

The British royal family is bracing themselves for another tell-all.

Omid Scobie has written an "explosive" follow-up to his 2020 book, "Finding Freedom," titled "Endgame." It promises to be "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy – an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

The publisher noted that "Endgame" is based on conversations and interviews "with current and former palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even family members themselves."

"The reality is that the royal family will see it as another bombshell book," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital.

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years. He has also worked closely with the king for about a decade. His streaming platform's newest documentary, "King Charles III - A Road to the Throne," examines the patriarch's reign, how it differs from the late queen and what the future of the Windsor family will look like.

"I think they’re tired," Bullen said about the publication of "Endgame." "I think … the anger has gone out of it. … A lot of the heat has gone out of it. It’s just a sense of, ‘Really? Again?’"

Scobie is a royal watcher who some say serves as an unofficial spokesman for Meghan Markle.

In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with Scobie and "Finding Freedom" co-author Carolyn Durand. At the time, the former American actress was embroiled in a court battle in London over a British newspaper’s publications of portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The duchess’ lawyers have previously denied that she and Prince Harry collaborated with the authors. But the couple’s former communications director, Jason Knauf, said in evidence to the court that he gave the writers information and discussed it with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"[It’s been said] that the Sussexes are trying to distance themselves from the [latest] book," Bullen shared. "I think that’s pretty tough for them to do because clearly there’s a lot of stuff in Omid Scobie’s book, ‘Endgame,’ that can only have come from sources very close to the Sussexes. And we know they had a relationship with him. … So, I think there’ll just be a great sense of ‘What a shame’ from the royal family. What a shame that this is happening again, just as things were beginning to calm down."

In January this year, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," was published. That book exposed deeply personal details about the prince and his relationship with the royal family, often in eyebrow-raising detail.

At the time of the book’s publication, Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment on any of the allegations. A spokesperson for King Charles didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which represents William and Kate, told Fox News Digital they didn’t have a comment.

Palace officials, as well as reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about "Endgame." A palace rep previously told Fox News Digital they don’t comment on "such books."

Bullen revealed that in recent weeks it appeared hopeful that tensions would lessen between the royal family and the Sussexes.

"There was the call with the king for his 75th birthday," Bullen said. "We know that there was a phone call between Harry and the king. … Everything seemed to be going well. … People were trying to repair relationships. We heard that Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie had sent video messages singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the king. It felt like there was some form of rebuilding. But here we are again with … another book … and more revelations. So, I think a tiredness would probably be the way it’s being felt in the household."

It was long speculated that "Endgame" would reveal the identity of the royal who made comments about Prince Archie’s skin. During a televised sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the duchess said the conversation took place while she was pregnant with her son. Harry later clarified through Winfrey that it was not his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Scobie said it was two royals who raised questions about Archie’s skin tone. However, U.K. laws prevent him from revealing their names.

"The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah interview," Scobie explained. "We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that’s how Meghan felt. ... He wanted to, sort of as a representative of his family, have that conversation with her, and that’s why, I personally think, that they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterward, though they may not see eye to eye on it."

Ahead of the book’s publication on Tuesday, the New York Times published its review, warning readers that those "hoping for a final death blow of gossip will be disappointed." Regarding a chapter about Meghan and Harry, the Times wrote, "Their chapter reads like a press release cooked up by ChatGPT, and does little to shed light on them as humans."

Bullen said there’s "a real fear" within the palace of private conversations they have with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple stepped back in 2020 as senior royals. They cited what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of the duchess, 42, and a lack of support from the palace. The couple now live in California with their two young children.

"I think the royal family just want to move forward from the whole Harry and Meghan circus," Bullen explained. "I think they want Harry back in the fold. They want relationships with the children and grandchildren. But there is a real fear – and I know this for a fact from people at a very senior level within the royal household – there is a real fear that the conversations with the Sussexes are not private and that they get leaked. And I think that’s the biggest fear that exists."

"It’s not that there’s unfinished business, it’s just that people are worried about discussing any business because it seems to find its way into books and papers and interviews," Bullen added.

Bullen alleged that the king, 75, is still hopeful to "rebuild" his relationship with Harry, 39.

"I think the king would like nothing more than to establish a relationship with Harry," said Bullen. "[Harry’s] his son. He loves him. Every father wants to have a strong and loving relationship with his son. So, I think the king is keen to make that happen. The king is probably very comfortable letting go … some of the things that have been said in the past to ensure he can have a relationship with him and his grandchildren. I think the king is trying to find a way of making it work."

"Whether that’s the case for the Prince of Wales or not is a whole other thing," Bullen added, referring to Prince William.

Scobie told People magazine that the relationship between the brothers is "beyond repair." Scobie said that William, who is heir to the throne, has prioritized his loyalty to the monarchy.

In "Spare," Harry wrote that William once lashed out at him during a furious argument over the siblings’ deteriorating relationship. Harry said William labeled Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive." Harry said William grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Harry said he had scrapes and bruises after landing on a dog bowl as a result of the tussle, for which William later apologized.

Numerous royal watchers have insisted that the relationship between the brothers has remained strained since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their exit.

Bullen alleged that William is still "very angry," especially following the publication of "Spare."

"I think the Prince of Wales feels that Harry has behaved badly and that he’s also behaved badly to his father," Bullen said. "I think the rebuilding of the relationship is coming from the king and that’s where it’ll start."

"I certainly haven’t heard of any huge makeup between those brothers," he shared. "I understand they have spoken. I don’t know when, but I think that the communication lines are open, but I think they’re limited."

With the publication of "Endgame," one thing is certain: The royals will continue to put duty first.

"Everything seemed to be going well until this book landed, which always seems to happen," said Bullen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.