An illegal immigrant from Honduras has been arrested in Louisiana for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and repeatedly stabbing another man during a robbery, with a local police chief blasting the obstacles law enforcement is faced with while trying to capture criminal illegal immigrants.

Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana, 19, had been on the loose for the rape of the girl earlier this month when he was arrested Sunday for robbing a man at knifepoint as he got out of his car in the 2600 block of Phoenix Street in Kenner, the Kenner Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Castellanos-Orellana approached the man and demanded his property before the illegal migrant stabbed the victim multiple times in his face and his back, according to Fox 8. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Castellanos-Orellana has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, first-degree rape and aggravated assault for the two incidents. A federal ICE detainer was also issued for Castellanos-Orellan, police said.

In the Facebook post, Kenner Police said that local law enforcement agencies are often hindered when trying to deal with illegal immigrants due to the lack of documented identifiers and noted that Castellanos-Orellana has used aliases in the past, including the name Elven Locket. They asked anyone with information on Castellanos-Orellana to contact them.

Kenner Police Department Chief Keith Conley also railed against illegal migrants committing crimes in the area and said they pose challenges for law enforcement for many reasons.

"Lack of access to data, false identification and language barriers put local law enforcement at a huge disadvantage," Conley said.

"We cannot verify if an illegal alien is giving correct information as it pertains to names and dates of birth. It is not only a drain on police manpower, but a financial drain on local law enforcement’s budgets and taxpayers' money."

"In a 25-day period, this illegal alien caused terror in our community. We are glad he is off our streets, but will he be back? Will he have a new identity? What other crimes has he committed since he crossed our borders?"

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry passed on his well wishes to the victims and said Castellanos-Orellana should never have been in the state in the first place.

"Sharon and I are praying for the victims and their families [who] were harmed by this undocumented criminal," Landry wrote on X.

"This man should never have been in Louisiana! We must close our borders and keep our communities safe!"

The incident comes on the same week that an illegal Salvadoran immigrant was arrested in connection to the murder of a toddler in Langley Park, Maryland, earlier this month.