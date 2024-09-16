Honduran illegal immigrant charged in alleged DUI crash that killed Arkansas children's respiratory therapist

A 30-year-old native of Honduras who had illegally been living in the U.S. has been charged in a fatal wreck that killed an Arkansas woman earlier this month.

Maynor Yair Sorto-Herrera was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Arkansas State Police for the crash that occurred the morning prior. State police say Sorto-Herrera was driving a 2008 Ford F150 when it crossed into the opposite side of the roadway before striking a 2016 Honda CRV head on, killing Jennifer Ann Morton, 48, of Little Rock.

Sorto-Herrera was located by police walking away from the scene. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out for his injuries prior to being taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The suspect is charged with negligent homicide, battery, driving under the influence, violation of the concealed weapons act, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to stop after an accident with death and traffic violations.

In October 2018, Sorto-Herrera was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol near Laredo, Texas. He was removed from the U.S. and taken back to Honduras on Nov. 5, 2018. Authorities are unsure when he returned to the U.S. He is being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a police news release, Morton worked as a respiratory therapist at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in their Infant Toddler Unit. An obituary on the funeral home website says she worked at the children's hospital for 24 years, was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and "loved to spoil her nephews."

"Our hearts are heavy for the Morton family as they are devastated by the loss of Jennifer, who devoted her life to compassionate care of children," ASP Col. Mike Hagar said in a statement. "I know our Troopers want to honor her memory by doing their part to make sure this man is held responsible for her death."

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.