Homeless man savagely beaten by mob of teens that streamed attack on Instagram: report

Police say one of the suspects, Veronica Benavente, streamed attack on her Instagram page

Two teens are in custody while police in Oklahoma City are searching for several more teens involved in a brutal attack on a homeless man who was left for dead, according to a report.

According to court documents obtained by KFOR, a homeless man identified as Tilman Shannon was jumped and nearly beaten to death by a large group of teens on May 26. 

Surveillance video captured the whole ordeal and revealed several teens yelling and threatening Shannon from a vehicle.

Shannon is seen trying to run away but is beaten down near the dumpster at the opposite end of the parking lot.

Veronica Benavente, 19, (L) and Eric Villagomez, 18, (R)

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillion Quirk told KFOR that the most disturbing actions from the attack were found on social media as one of the alleged suspects, Veronica Benavente, 19, streamed the attack on her Instagram page.

An arrest affidavit reportedly said Benavente was heard yelling racist slurs and racist expletives at Shannon as the group carried out the beating.

Police said about nine teens were involved in the attack.

Quirk told KFOR that the teens savagely pulled Shannon's colostomy bag out. 

Mugshot of Veronica Benavente, 19

"He had some pretty severe injuries and pretty significant trauma," Quirk told KFOR.

Police told KFOR that Shannon was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries but is expected to survive.

"That is disgusting," Mike Martin, a resident who has lived near the area of the attack for decades, told KFOR. "It’s not that common, but there are a lot of gangs around here."

Mugshot of Eric Villagomez, 18

"That is so scary," Trisha Tyler, a resident who moved to the neighborhood around five years ago, told KFOR. "This neighborhood isn’t usually all that dangerous."

Police arrested Benavente, along with Eric Villagomez, 18, and three other juvenile suspects, but said they are still searching for four other suspects seen in the video.

An Oklahoma City Police vehicle

According to arrest records, Benavente is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on $150,000 bond and is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery, accessory to crime and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Villagomez is also being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery, maiming and conspiracy to commit a felony.

When reached by Fox News Digital, Oklahoma City police refused to provide any information about the crime.