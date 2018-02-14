Homeless man arrested in random beating of elderly LA woman

Police say a homeless man has been arrested in the random beating of an 86-year-old woman in Los Angeles.

Detective Hee Bae Cho said Wednesday that Richard Colomo was arrested on suspicion of felony battery on an elderly person.

Cho, the case's lead investigator, said the 41-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon and did not know the victim. Detectives are trying to determine a motive for the crime. The name of his lawyer was not immediately available.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon, about a block from a police station in the Koreatown neighborhood.

The victim, Mi Reum (mee ruhm) Song, was walking down the street when a man punched her in the face, causing her to fall and slam her head on the pavement.

Police said Song is expected to recover.