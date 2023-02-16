Home security cam captures Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk crash: 'Destroyed beyond recognition'

A home security camera has captured the moment a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon in Alabama, killing two Tennessee National Guardsmen onboard.

Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville EMS, told The Tennessean newspaper that the collision left the helicopter "destroyed beyond recognition" as the Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning the public Thursday to be on the lookout for any wreckage in the Huntsville area.

"Sheriff’s deputies believe crash debris could be scattered across areas near the crash site," it said, adding that "if you locate any wreckage, please avoid the area and notify the Madison County Sheriff’s Office so our team of investigators can make contact with you."

The stretch of Highway 53 where the military helicopter went down will remain closed in both directions Thursday, police also said.

BLACK HAWK MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASHES NEAR ALABAMA HIGHWAY

The Tennessee National Guard said the accident Wednesday afternoon happened while it was "conducting a training flight" and the "two crew members onboard were killed."

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy," Brig. Gen Warner Ross said in a statement.

"We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief," he added.

VIDEO SHOWS CRASH AFTERMATH:

The Guard says it will help law enforcement and first responders investigating the crash site and said no other people were harmed in the incident.