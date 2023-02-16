Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Home security cam captures Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk crash: 'Destroyed beyond recognition'

Black Hawk helicopter crash in Huntsville, Alabama leaves 2 dead

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Home security cam captures Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk crash Video

Home security cam captures Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk crash

A Nest home security video captured the moment a Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday, killing two on board. (Mia McShan via Storyful)

A home security camera has captured the moment a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon in Alabama, killing two Tennessee National Guardsmen onboard.

Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville EMS, told The Tennessean newspaper that the collision left the helicopter "destroyed beyond recognition" as the Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning the public Thursday to be on the lookout for any wreckage in the Huntsville area. 

"Sheriff’s deputies believe crash debris could be scattered across areas near the crash site," it said, adding that "if you locate any wreckage, please avoid the area and notify the Madison County Sheriff’s Office so our team of investigators can make contact with you." 

The stretch of Highway 53 where the military helicopter went down will remain closed in both directions Thursday, police also said. 

BLACK HAWK MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASHES NEAR ALABAMA HIGHWAY 

A home security camera has captured the moment a Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Wednesday, Feb. 15 near Huntsville, Alabama.

A home security camera has captured the moment a Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Wednesday, Feb. 15 near Huntsville, Alabama. (Mia McShan via Storyful)

The Tennessee National Guard said the accident Wednesday afternoon happened while it was "conducting a training flight" and the "two crew members onboard were killed." 

NORAD CONDUCTS AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE DAYS AFTER RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT INTERCEPTED OVER ALASKA, OBJECTS SHOT DOWN 

Law enforcement work at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash Wednesday, Feb. 15, outside of Huntsville, Alabama. 

Law enforcement work at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash Wednesday, Feb. 15, outside of Huntsville, Alabama.  (AP/Chris Montgomery)

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy," Brig. Gen Warner Ross said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief," he added. 

VIDEO SHOWS CRASH AFTERMATH:

Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crash aftermath seen on video Video

The Guard says it will help law enforcement and first responders investigating the crash site and said no other people were harmed in the incident. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.