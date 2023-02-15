Expand / Collapse search
Black Hawk military helicopter crashes near Alabama highway, no survivors: authorities

Officials confirmed that there were no survivors following a military helicopter crash on Wednesday afternoon

Sarah Rumpf
A military helicopter crashed Wednesday near Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama, leaving no survivors, Fox News Digital has confirmed.  

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash occurred at 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact. It is unknown how many people were on board but an official told Fox News Digital there were no survivors.

A Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from US army aviation, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade.

A Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from US army aviation, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. (Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office the helicopter was a Black Hawk.

The MCSO urged motorists to take alternate routes due to the highway closure. 

"We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening," the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.

