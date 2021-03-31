‘Hoarder’ found mummified under pile of garbage in NYC house: cops

A 66-year-old hoarder was found mummified in her Queens home under a massive pile of garbage, police said.

WHO IS ELEANOR ADAMS? NY PHYSICIAN CATERED TO CUOMO'S FAMILY, AUTHORED NURSING HOME REPORT

The woman’s sister told police she had not heard from Evelyn Sakash, who was described as a "heavy hoarder," since October 2020.

The sister had recently come to New York to find Sakash and hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s house in College Point on 123 Street to see if she was inside, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cleaners discovered Sakash’s mummified body around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday under debris in the kitchen, according to police.

No criminality was suspected in her death.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.