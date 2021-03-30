Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo
Published

CNN avoids Cuomo's ninth accuser, continues blackout of scandal that implicates network star

The pro-Cuomo network previously downplayed other sexual misconduct claims

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Sherry Vill, the ninth woman accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, provided a photo of the incident.

CNN's tepid coverage of the latest developments in the Andrew Cuomo saga continuesd this week, this time with no mention of the ninth accuser who has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the Democratic New York governor. 

Sherry Vill, 55, alleged on Monday that Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheeks in front of her home in 2017.

"I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one," Vill said during a virtual press conference. "I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my house. His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family."

CHRIS CUOMO RETURNS TO CNN SHOW, STAYS SILENT ON PRIORITY TESTING SCANDAL THAT IMPLICATES HIM

Her allegation, however, has fallen on deaf ears, at least on CNN's airwaves, according to Grabien transcript results. 

The pro-Cuomo network has similarly avoided the damning groping allegation made by the governor's sixth accuser, downplaying any mention of it by on-air guests as "unverified" despite widespread reporting. 

Cuomo’s COVID favoritismVideo

Meanwhile, CNN has gone nearly an entire week without the explosive reporting alleging that Cuomo had prioritized COVID testing for family members and allies, including his kid brother anchor Chris Cuomo. 

ANDREW CUOMO CLAIMED IN BOOK HE WAS UNABLE TO 'HELP' BROTHER CHRIS AFTER CNN ANCHOR'S COVID DIAGNOSIS

Chris Cuomo returned to his primetime program on Monday night after being conveniently absent last week when the scandal broke. The host made no mention of the controversy he himself was implicated in. 

CNN appeared to shrug off the scandal when it first broke. 

"We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. However, it is not surprising in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would," CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic told Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple. 

The Albany-based newspaper Times Union and the Washington Post shed light on the special treatment the CNN anchor received, including how a top physician was sent to his Hamptons residence multiple times for visits that sometimes spanned "hours." 

Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with the coronavirus last March. It is unclear if the test he took was paid for by Cuomo himself, the network, or New York taxpayers. 

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.