Hit-run driver dies weeks after killing teen; friends speculate she may have had Alzheimer's

A 49-year-old woman from Staten Island, N.Y., died roughly three weeks after she was arrested for allegedly hitting a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn and then driving away.

Julia Litmonovich died on May 5; she was accused of ramming into Xin Yi Wang on March 27 as the teen was crossing 47th Street at Ninth Avenue in Borough Park.

Litmanovich was charged on April 10 with leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, reckless endangerment, assault, reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to exercise due care and speeding, police said.

The woman's friends are speculating that Litmanovich was exhibiting Alzheimer's-like behavior prior to the accident and that her behavior worsened in the days after.

Upon her arrest, she allegedly showed little remorse for her actions, telling officers, “I left because, come on, I hit a little girl, I’m going to jail,” Assistant District Attorney Tziyonah Langsam said during Litmanovich’s arraignment. “What is the big deal? It was an accident.”

“If you watch, when she’s getting taken from her house to a cop car, her face is blank,” Kimberly Perricone, a friend of Litmanovich, told SILive.com. “You can see in her eyes. Like there’s no one there.”

She speculated that her friend, who lived with her boyfriend and 7-year-old daughter, may have been suffering from some form of dementia but didn't know if she'd been diagnosed.

Litmanovich had a history of drug addiction and was arrested more than 30 times. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated three times, according to reports by SILive.