Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Illinois

Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III sentenced to life in prison following Fourth of July parade attack

Illinois judge describes Crimo as 'irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The mass shooter who killed seven people in the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with a judge describing him as "irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation." 

Robert E. Crimo III, 24, was given seven consecutive sentences of natural life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder charges he pleaded guilty to last month. 

"This court has absolutely no words that could adequately describe and capture the horror and pain that was inflicted on July 4th," Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti said as she announced the sentencing. 

She described Crimo as having "a complete disregard for human life" and being someone who "is irretrievably depraved, permanently incorrigible, irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation," according to the Associated Press. 

ILLINOIS JULY 4 PARADE SHOOTING SUSPECT AGREES TO FLIP GUILTY PLEA ON MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES 

Robert Crimo III in court

Robert Crimo III appears before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse on June 26, 2024, in Waukegan, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

Crimo refused to attend his sentencing hearing on Wednesday or Thursday despite Rossetti’s previous warnings that the case would proceed without him.  

The attack also left 48 others injured. 

Keely Roberts, whose 8-year-old son Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down, told the court that Crimo was "cowardly" for not attending his sentencing hearing. 

"You will not hear my grief," she said. "You are now irrelevant." 

HIGHLAND PARK MAYOR: ROBERT CRIMO III'S WEAPON WAS ‘LEGALLY OBTAINED’ 

Lake County Courthouse sentencing hearing for Robert Crimo III

The seat of Robert Crimo III, who did not appear, is empty at the defense table during his sentencing hearing at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Illinois, on Wednesday, April 23. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

Crimo allegedly climbed on a roof above the Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, 30 miles north of Chicago, and opened fire on spectators with a legally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle. 

The seven victims who died in the shooting are Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; and Edwardo Uvaldo, 69. 

Robert Crimo III on June 26, 2024

Robert E. Crimo III speaks to Lake County's assistant public defender Anton Trizna as he appears for a hearing before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse in June 2024. (Photo by Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., a former mayoral candidate, was charged in connection with how his son obtained a gun license. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. He served less than two months in jail. 

Fox News' Stephen Sorace, Patrick McGovern, Audrey Conklin and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.