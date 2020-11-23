Heavy rain, wintry weather in Upper Midwest ahead of quiet Thanksgiving

There will be some weather over the next few days that could delay travel plans for Thanksgiving, but thankfully nothing too severe, wintry or tropical that would be potentially dangerous to travelers on the road or in the air.

The heavy rain and snow showers across the interior Northeast will push off the coast tomorrow.

A frontal system pushing across the Northern Rockies will move into the Plains and Mississippi Valley tomorrow and Wednesday.

There will be snow for the higher elevations and then showers and thunderstorms for the Plains.

Some heavy rain could cause some flooding issues. Wintry weather will be possible over the Upper Midwest and then change over to rain.

The Pacific Northwest will see rain and snow for the mountains today and then again on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day itself should be fairly quiet with mild temperatures for most of the country.