Heavy rain, wintry weather in Upper Midwest ahead of quiet Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will see mild temperatures after days of heavy rain and some flooding

By Janice Dean | Fox News
There will be some weather over the next few days that could delay travel plans for Thanksgiving, but thankfully nothing too severe, wintry or tropical that would be potentially dangerous to travelers on the road or in the air. 

(Fox News)

The heavy rain and snow showers across the interior Northeast will push off the coast tomorrow.

Forecast precipitation for Nov. 29, 2020.

Forecast precipitation for Nov. 29, 2020. (Fox News)

A frontal system pushing across the Northern Rockies will move into the Plains and Mississippi Valley tomorrow and Wednesday.

(Fox News)

There will be snow for the higher elevations and then showers and thunderstorms for the Plains. 

(Fox News)

Some heavy rain could cause some flooding issues.  Wintry weather will be possible over the Upper Midwest and then change over to rain.

(Fox News)

The Pacific Northwest will see rain and snow for the mountains today and then again on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day itself should be fairly quiet with mild temperatures for most of the country.

