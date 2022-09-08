Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Heat in West will begin to relax as Hurricane Kay, cold front move in

Hurricane Earl is bringing rip currents, rough surf to East Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Dangerous heat that has been breaking records across the West will start to cool in some areas.  

HURRICANE EARL BRINGS RIP CURRENT THREATS TO EAST COAST

Potential record high temperatures in the West

Potential record high temperatures in the West (Credit: Fox News)

A cold front moving in from Canada will bring temperatures down for the northern Plains, and moisture from Hurricane Kay will provide relief to parts of the Southwest and California. 

The rain forecast in the Southeast

The rain forecast in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Fire danger remains high over the Intermountain West and central Plains, while showers and thunderstorms are forecast to threaten the Southeast and parts of the Gulf Coast once again, with flooding being the main concern.

The rip current and wave forecast on the East Coast

The rip current and wave forecast on the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Hurricane Earl will stay away from the U.S, but will still have indirect impacts, including rough surf, rip currents and beach erosion, this weekend.

