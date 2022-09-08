Heat in West will begin to relax as Hurricane Kay, cold front move in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dangerous heat that has been breaking records across the West will start to cool in some areas.

HURRICANE EARL BRINGS RIP CURRENT THREATS TO EAST COAST

A cold front moving in from Canada will bring temperatures down for the northern Plains, and moisture from Hurricane Kay will provide relief to parts of the Southwest and California.

Fire danger remains high over the Intermountain West and central Plains, while showers and thunderstorms are forecast to threaten the Southeast and parts of the Gulf Coast once again, with flooding being the main concern.

Hurricane Earl will stay away from the U.S, but will still have indirect impacts, including rough surf, rip currents and beach erosion, this weekend.