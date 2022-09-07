Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast

Hurricane is expected to strengthen to Category 3 storm later this week

By Julia Musto | Fox News
As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. 

Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.

"Some of this swell is already reaching the coast, and will result in an elevated rip current threat today," it said on Twitter.

The agency's office in Philadelphia and Mount Holly said there is a high risk of rip current on local beaches for Wednesday and Thursday, with minor coast flooding anticipated. 

TROPICAL STORM EARLY EXPECTED TO BECOME HURRICANE

Hurricane Earl on Wednesday

Hurricane Earl on Wednesday (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

In New York City, Fox 5 reported that there was an alert of possible threat to life or property in several New York counties until Thursday night.

Earl became the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season late on Tuesday. 

Hurricane Earl's forecast track

Hurricane Earl's forecast track (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

At 8 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of the storm was located about 485 miles south of Bermuda. 

DANIELLE BECOMES FIRST HURRICANE OF ATLANTIC SEASON

Hurricane Hunter aircraft data finds that Earl is a little stronger, with maximum sustained winds increasing to 85 mph.

Hurricane Earl swirls over the Atlantic

Hurricane Earl swirls over the Atlantic (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

Additional strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night.

Swells generated by Earl are expected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday night and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through Friday.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.