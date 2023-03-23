'Heart-stopping' NJ video shows truck crashing head-on with police cruiser at scene of accident

A frightening dashcam video has captured the moment a tow truck slammed head-on into a New Jersey State Police cruiser at the scene of an accident.

The jarring collision unfolded around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 as authorities were responding to a two-vehicle crash along Interstate-80 in Allamuchy Township.

"This is a heart-stopping reminder of why motorists need to slow down and move over for first responders," the New Jersey Department of Transportation wrote on Facebook alongside the video. "Thankfully, no one was injured this time!"

The footage begins with an officer standing next to flares and the flashing lights of his police vehicle, gesturing at an approaching tow truck.

The trooper then runs towards the highway’s center guardrail as he realizes the fast-moving truck is headed directly toward him.

Seconds later, the truck strikes the police cruiser and barrels through the area where the trooper was previously standing, before slamming head-on into another police vehicle that was recording the entire incident.

First responders could be heard yelling following the crash.

"Is anyone hurt? Is everyone alright?" voices say.

Bodycam footage from a trooper then shows the aftermath of the crash with debris scattered all over the road.

"That’s my car and he is on the other side," the trooper says as he walks toward the two heavily-damaged police vehicles.

Authorities also released bodycam video of the first trooper running out of the way of the approaching truck.

"We’ve all heard and seen the saying ‘Slow Down and Move Over,’" the Allamuchy Fire Department said on Facebook.

"Every first responder is taught to watch their back on the roadway and to never turn your back to traffic," the department added. "We see it all the time on television and social media of it happening across the country, but we never imagine it will happen so close to home."

The Allamuchy Fire Department said the truck involved in the accident was a large tow truck towing a refrigerated box truck and as a result, "Multiple New Jersey State Police vehicles received significant damage" in addition to an ambulance and fire truck suffering minor damage.

"By a miracle, every member from Fire, EMS, and police walked away last night and returned home to their families safely," it added.

The driver of the truck reportedly received a summons for careless driving.

Fox News Digital has reached out to New Jersey State Police for further comment.