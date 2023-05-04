Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Hawaii tourists rescued after following GPS directions into boat harbor

Hawaiian sailboat crew steps in when vehicle drives into boat harbor

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A Hawaii sailboat crew on Saturday rescued two people in a vehicle that drove down a boat ramp into water in Kailua-Kona. (Christie Hutchinson via Storyful)

A pair of tourists sank their car Saturday after following their GPS into a Hawaiian boat harbor.

The driver and her passenger, riding in a silver Dodge Caravan, were reportedly following their onboard navigation as it led them into Kailua-Kona's Honokohau Small Boat Harbor.

Hawaii motorists saved after vehicles goes into water

A Hawaii sailboat crew on Saturday, April 29, 2023, rescued two people in a vehicle that drove down a boat ramp into water in Kailua-Kona. (Christie Hutchinson via Storyful)

"I think they just must’ve taken their eyes off the road for a second, and I think everyone is a bit shocked because we saw this car go straight into the harbor," said Christie Hutchinson, a witness, told Hawaii News Now.

Video shows the vehicle beginning to sink into the Hawaiian waters as the driver and her passenger are still buckled into their seats.

Hutchinson continued, "And it took us a second to figure out what was going on because they didn’t seem panicked or have any sense of urgency to get out of the car."

KAILUA harbor

The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau in Kailua Bay, Hawaii. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Footage captures locals calling out to the seemingly oblivious couple as their vehicle's front end submerges further and further into the sea.

Eventually, bystanders managed to swim over to the pair of motorists and help them escape the SUV before it was completely submerged.

No one was hurt in the incident and the car was later towed out of the harbor.

