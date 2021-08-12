Hawaii man arrested for random, daylight assault on elderly woman caught on tape

A Hawaii man has been arrested after he was caught on video pushing over an elderly woman in a brazen daylight assault on the streets of Honolulu, authorities said Wednesday.

Jordan K. Wong, 37, was identified as the suspect who assaulted the woman Saturday around 11:40 a.m. on South Beretania Street, Honolulu’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said in a statement.

Wong was apprehended after citizens shared surveillance video of the incident on the Facebook group Stolen Stuff Hawaii. The footage shows the suspect walk toward the elderly woman and shove her, causing the victim to fall over the curb and into the street.

While the woman’s exact age was unclear, a witness who worked at a local business and helped the victim estimated she was about 80 years old, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The suspect’s motive remained unclear as it appeared on video that he did not attempt to take the victim’s purse.

Wong could face a harsher penalty if convicted after Gov. David Ige last month signed into law Act 147, which makes intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury to anyone age 60 or older a Class C felony.

In announcing Wong’s arrest, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm warned: "Those who prey upon our kūpuna will be prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law."

Kūpuna means honored elder in Hawaiian.

Wong was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was being held on $20,000 bail.

If convicted, Wong faces up to five years in prison.