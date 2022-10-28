Hawaii's Big Island warned of possible 'lava disaster' as huge volcano rumbles

Hawaiian officials are warning the Big Island's residents that the world's largest active volcano is in a state of heightened unrest.

While the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Thursday that Mauna Loa is not erupting and that there are no signs of imminent eruption at this time, there is increased earthquake activity and inflation of the summit.

Scientists say the unrest is most likely driven by renewed input of magma beneath the summit, and they are monitoring the volcano for changes.

Hawaii’s civil defense agency is holding meetings across the island to educate residents about how to prepare for an emergency.

"Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that if you live on the slopes of Mauna Loa. There's a potential for some kind of lava disaster," Talmadge Magno, the administrator for Hawaii County Civil Defense, told The Associated Press.

He said that Mauna Loa makes up more than half of the Hawaii Island's landmass.

During an eruption in 1950, the volcano's lava traveled 15 miles to the ocean in less than three hours.

Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843, including in 1984.

The current alert level is "advisory."

