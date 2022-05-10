Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

'Handmaid's Tale' protesters barge into Los Angeles cathedral during Mass

'We are with you but please, let us worship,' a parishioner told the disruptive protesters

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Protesters dressed in the red garb of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" disrupted a Catholic Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday amid calls from abortion groups to protest at Catholic churches.

Yannina Diaz, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, confirmed that the group entered the cathedral during the 10 a.m. Mass, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Demonstrations had been anticipated across the country," Diaz said. "The incident was handled accordingly by cathedral security ensuring limited disruption of Mass. We continue to join our prayers as an Archdiocese in solidarity with the US Catholic Bishops to pray for change in our laws to help all women in need in our communities."

Red-clad protesters interrupt a Sunday Mass at at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

Red-clad protesters interrupt a Sunday Mass at at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

According to video of the incident that circulated widely on social media, parishioners and security rush to intercept the red-clad protesters as they make their way through the full sanctuary yelling during the service.

ACTIVIST GROUP THREATENS TO ‘BURN EUCHARIST’ IN DISPLAY OF ‘DISGUST’ TOWARD CATHOLICS: ‘BIGOTRY’

"You are not attacking anybody," a man says in one video. "You’re attacking me, right now," a woman says in response.

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on July 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles.

Another man tells the women to get out. "Respect us," one man says. "You guys want respect? We want respect, too."

"I understand," the man says. "We are with you but please, let us worship."

Security eventually moved the protesters toward the exit while some of them continued to scream.

MOTHER'S DAY PROTESTS BY PRO-ABORTION ACTIVISTS REVEAL THEIR ‘UTTER BROKENNESS,’ SAY FAITH LEADERS

The incident came as pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us, a reference to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, threatened to burn the Eucharist last weekend in response to a Twitter user who offered to pray for them after they called for protests at Catholic churches and justices' homes.

Inside Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on July 10, 2016l in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Inside Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles.

"Stuff your rosaries and your weaponized prayer. We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying. We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries," tweeted the organization, which has called on abortion supporters to protest at Catholic churches across the country over the Mother's Day weekend.