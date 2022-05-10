'Handmaid's Tale' protesters barge into Los Angeles cathedral during Mass

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters dressed in the red garb of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" disrupted a Catholic Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday amid calls from abortion groups to protest at Catholic churches.

Yannina Diaz, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, confirmed that the group entered the cathedral during the 10 a.m. Mass, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Demonstrations had been anticipated across the country," Diaz said. "The incident was handled accordingly by cathedral security ensuring limited disruption of Mass. We continue to join our prayers as an Archdiocese in solidarity with the US Catholic Bishops to pray for change in our laws to help all women in need in our communities."

According to video of the incident that circulated widely on social media, parishioners and security rush to intercept the red-clad protesters as they make their way through the full sanctuary yelling during the service.

"You are not attacking anybody," a man says in one video. "You’re attacking me, right now," a woman says in response.

Another man tells the women to get out. "Respect us," one man says. "You guys want respect? We want respect, too."

"I understand," the man says. "We are with you but please, let us worship."

Security eventually moved the protesters toward the exit while some of them continued to scream.

The incident came as pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us, a reference to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, threatened to burn the Eucharist last weekend in response to a Twitter user who offered to pray for them after they called for protests at Catholic churches and justices' homes.

