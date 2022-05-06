Mother's Day protests by pro-abortion activists reveal their 'utter brokenness,' say faith leaders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As reports continue to circulate that pro-abortion activists are planning Mother's Day protests on Sunday at churches nationwide because of a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, a number of faith leaders shared their disdain for, and disappointment about, any such "anti-Mother's Day," anti-faith activity.

They urged restraint, prayer and calm, too, in light of reports of vandalism against churches.

"As a Christian and pastor, I will not be persuaded to abandon the fight for the innocent lives of the unborn — nor to recant my faith in Christ."

At the same time, these faith leaders remain steadfast in their support of the right to life for unborn children and in the freedom to worship in America.

Check out their comments to Fox News Digital just ahead of Sunday, Mother's Day, May 8, 2022.

‘Horrified by reports of violence, intimidation’

Pastor Lucas Miles of Nfluence Church in Granger, Indiana, also a faculty speaker at Summit Ministries, said he saw, just this week, a "disdain for life" — and he's concerned about it.

"As one of the first people to arrive at the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday evening after news of the leak broke, I witnessed firsthand the venom and disdain for life embodied within the pro-abortion advocates present there," he said.

The pastor said, "While I support everyone’s right to peaceful protest, I’m horrified by reports of violence and intimidation toward Christians over the court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v Wade."

"One of the greatest freedoms in America is the freedom of religion and our right to gather freely in worship."

"Vandalizing churches, blocking houses of worship or terrorizing individuals on their way to worship is reprehensible," added Miles to Fox News Digital — "and anyone who participates in behavior like this should be punished to the full extent of the law."

Pastor Miles added, "I pray for my fellow pastors and church leaders around this country to stand strong and to not be intimidated, nor disheartened, by these acts."

‘Who knows — they might actually hear the truth, which has the capacity to change lives’

Judge Phil Ginn, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, N.C., said, "I’m not sure what will happen across America if the pro-abortion folks show up at Christian churches. However, I can tell you what should happen."

"If they come to my church respectfully," said Ginn, "they will be welcomed and treated with commensurate respect. Who knows — they might actually hear the truth, which has the capacity to change their lives for eternity."

However, he added, "all who would stand in contempt and disruption of God should realize that they aren’t the first ones to try to stifle the good news of the Gospel."

"Ultimately, God has promised that his word will not return void — and that the gates of hell will not prevail against his church," he said.

"As you consider your options, please choose wisely — and choose life here and in eternity."

"There is a court of much higher jurisdiction than SCOTUS," said Judge Ginn. "For repentant sinners, it offers eternal life through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. For defiant, unrepentant sinners, there is a fate much worse than death on this earth."

So, "as you consider your options," he said, "please choose wisely — and choose life here and in eternity."

‘Their voices’ will be heard 'because their mothers didn’t abort them'

Bethany Bomberger, together with her husband, Ryan Bomberger, is co-founder of The Radiance Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit in northern Virginia. She told Fox News Digital in an emailed comment on Friday, "Motherhood is the unique and powerful gift that only women can give."

She explained, "I faced an unplanned pregnancy in my late 20s as a teacher. I was single, but I refused to allow fear to end my daughter’s life."

"I married an amazing man who was conceived in rape but adopted in love — and he adopted her as his own. We have three other wonderful children."

"To protest on a day set aside to celebrate the beauty of motherhood reveals the utter brokenness and irony of pro-abortion activism."

Added Bomberger, "To protest on a day that is set aside to celebrate the beauty of motherhood reveals the utter brokenness and irony of pro-abortion activism."

"They can only have their voices heard because their mothers didn’t abort them."

They need to ‘see Christ in the responses of churches they protest’

James Spencer, PhD, head of the D.L. Moody Center (DLMC) in Northfield, Mass., told Fox News Digital, "The diverse reactions to the leaked opinion regarding the Roe v. Wade point to the deep and differing positions Americans hold about abortion."

"With the news of planned protests at Catholic churches surfacing, Christians should prepare to meet the frustrations of pro-choice advocates with gentleness rather than bravado."

"The strength of our convictions is not revealed in any forthcoming court decision or in a ‘win’ for the pro-life movement — but in the character we exhibit as we follow Christ in loving those who oppose us," added Spencer.

"Christians should prepare to meet the frustrations of pro-choice advocates with gentleness rather than bravado."

He also said, "I pray that those who choose to participate in the protests will see Christ in the responses of the churches they protest — and come to see that He is the way, the truth and the life."

‘Sharp ideological contrast undergirds this delicate conversation’

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Leadership Conference told Fox News Digital this weekend, "Protest and disruptions to churches by pro-abortion advocates on Mother's Day will result" in a few things.

"Disrupters attempting to cause harm will be met by people of faith committed to saving lives."

"Protesters filled with anger will be met by worshippers filled with love," he said. Also: "Disrupters attempting to cause harm will be met by people of faith committed to saving lives."

"If these activities do take place," he added, "it will present a clear picture of the sharp ideological contrast that undergirds this very delicate conversation."

‘Protests cannot dim the light of freedom nor the beauty of motherhood’

Debbie Wuthnow, president of iVoterGuide in Austin, Texas, told Fox News Digital, "While abortion groups are targeting our churches and justices who have yet to hand down a decision on a case, may the attention of Americans go to the two bedrocks of freedom that are under attack: freedom of religion and the family."

She added, "We fully support the Catholic Church and every other denomination in taking a stand for life."

"We honor the sacrifices — large and small — that mothers make every day so that even those who protest were given life and freedom of speech."

"Protests cannot dim the light of freedom nor the beauty of motherhood," she added.

‘This Sunday, in churches across the country, children will celebrate their mothers’

Meeke Addison of Tupelo, Mississippi, co-host of American Family Radio’s "Airing the Addisons," said that "the threat and intimidation coming from liberal activists is dangerous."

"It’s alarming that we have an administration unwilling to condemn this behavior," she noted.

"That activists would disrupt the sacred gatherings of Christians on Mother’s Day is startling, but it is also telling."

"That activists would disrupt the sacred gatherings of Christians on Mother’s Day is startling, but it is also telling. There is a tremendous lack of self-awareness in these planned acts of terror."

She added, "While these violent activists are warring for artificial ‘rights,’ they are, in fact, robbing other Americans of their actual rights."

"Unlike Roe’s opinion — which pulled a constitutional ‘right’ to murder babies out of thin air — the First Amendment solidly protects the free exercise of religion for Americans."

"This Sunday, in churches all across this country," she said, "children will celebrate their mothers, thanking them for life and all the sacrifices which characterize motherhood."

"Tragically, there will also be less-celebrated mothers who sit silently in regret over their belief of a national lie presented as law. These grieving mothers," Addison also said, "will be traumatized again by radicals who pretend they don’t exist."

