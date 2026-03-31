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Michigan

Handcuffed woman who wriggled out of police cruiser window in viral video caught days later

Kendra Aney, 38, allegedly broke into a nearby home within an hour of her escape before being recaptured Tuesday

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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Handcuffed woman wriggles free from police cruiser, takes off on foot Video

Handcuffed woman wriggles free from police cruiser, takes off on foot

Wild video shows detainee slipping out of a Michigan patrol vehicle and bolting away in a quick escape, leaving officers stunned as they discover the vehicle empty. (Robert Williams via Storyful)

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Authorities on Tuesday reportedly apprehended the Michigan woman who went viral after wriggling her way through a police cruiser window while still handcuffed in a daring getaway, according to local outlets. 

The shocking breakout unfolded Saturday in a Muskegon Heights parking lot, as police were attending to the suspect’s vehicle, apparently unaware of the lightning-fast escape that unfolded beside them. 

The wild video, captured by a witness, shows the woman sticking her torso out of a partially opened cruiser window, lowering herself to the ground one leg at a time, and then bolting from the scene while still handcuffed.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office identified the detainee as 38-year-old Kendra Aney, who was back in custody as of Tuesday morning, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

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woman pokes her head outside of police car window

A woman pokes her head outside a police vehicle window as she makes a quick escape in Michigan.  (Robert Williams via Storyful)

According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD), Aney had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

She was taken into custody after police, while patrolling the nearby area, spotted a vehicle parked at an abandoned business and confirmed the identity and criminal history of the female passenger using a fingerprint scanner. 

She was then taken into custody, handcuffed and secured in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle.

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handcuffed woman wriggles out of car window

A handcuffed woman quickly wriggled herself outside a police vehicle window during her escape.  (Robert Williams via Storyful)

"A short time later, while officers were searching the suspect's vehicle, the female was able to squeeze through the partially open rear window, exit the patrol vehicle, and flee the scene on foot," MHPD said. 

While officers appeared to return to the car quickly, they were unable to locate her.

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police approach patrol vehicle

Police officers approach their patrol vehicle after a detained woman suddenly escapes.  (Robert Williams via Storyful)

Roughly four hours later, reports came in from a nearby resident of a home break-in. Authorities said the escapee allegedly broke into that residence about an hour after fleeing the police vehicle.

The MHPD added that officers are seeking charges of escape, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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