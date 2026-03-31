Handcuffed woman who wriggled out of police cruiser window in viral video caught days later

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities on Tuesday reportedly apprehended the Michigan woman who went viral after wriggling her way through a police cruiser window while still handcuffed in a daring getaway, according to local outlets.

The shocking breakout unfolded Saturday in a Muskegon Heights parking lot, as police were attending to the suspect’s vehicle, apparently unaware of the lightning-fast escape that unfolded beside them.

The wild video, captured by a witness, shows the woman sticking her torso out of a partially opened cruiser window, lowering herself to the ground one leg at a time, and then bolting from the scene while still handcuffed.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office identified the detainee as 38-year-old Kendra Aney, who was back in custody as of Tuesday morning, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

‘SLENDER MAN’ STABBER’S ESCAPE PROVES SHE ‘SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN RELEASED,’ EXPERT SAYS

According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD), Aney had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

She was taken into custody after police, while patrolling the nearby area, spotted a vehicle parked at an abandoned business and confirmed the identity and criminal history of the female passenger using a fingerprint scanner.

She was then taken into custody, handcuffed and secured in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle.

LOUISIANA AUTHORITIES, FEDERAL AGENTS NAB ALL 8 INMATES WHO ESCAPED IN JAILBREAK AFTER MASSIVE MANHUNT

"A short time later, while officers were searching the suspect's vehicle, the female was able to squeeze through the partially open rear window, exit the patrol vehicle, and flee the scene on foot," MHPD said.

While officers appeared to return to the car quickly, they were unable to locate her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Roughly four hours later, reports came in from a nearby resident of a home break-in. Authorities said the escapee allegedly broke into that residence about an hour after fleeing the police vehicle.

The MHPD added that officers are seeking charges of escape, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office for more information.