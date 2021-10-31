Expand / Collapse search
Halloween party shooting in Texas kills 1, injures 9, police say

Officers arrived to find a large number of people running from the building

By David Aaro | Fox News
Gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Texas Saturday night that resulted in at least one fatality and nine injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred late Saturday at an event center in Texarkana, a town located on Texas' border with Arkansas, the city's police department said in a news release. 

Police said they estimate "at least a couple hundred people" were in the venue when shots rang out. Officers arrived to find a large number of people running from the building, with several inside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

A shooting at a Texas Halloween party over the weekend left one person dead and nine wounded, police said. (Texarkana Texas Police Department)

A shooting at a Texas Halloween party over the weekend left one person dead and nine wounded, police said. (Texarkana Texas Police Department)

The 10 people shot were transported to nearby hospitals, police said. 

A 20-year-old man later died at a hospital. His name has not yet been released until notification of next of kin. 

Police said the injuries of the nine others did not appear to be life-threatening. 

The suspected gunman, identified by police as Keuntae McElroy, 21, was arrested Sunday morning. 

McElroy, from the Arkansas side of Texarkana, turned himself in after investigators obtained an arrest warrant and launched a search, "contacting several family members and friends," police said.

He was booked into the Bi-State Jail for one count of felony aggravated assault. Additional charges are expected to be filed on Monday. 

Police said the suspect had fled the scene in an unknown vehicle after the shooting, leading to a manhunt

A motive is still unknown for the shooting, but a preliminary investigation revealed there may have been a disturbance at the party, police said.

Texarkana is located about 180 miles northeast of Dallas. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

