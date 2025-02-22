Gunman at Pennsylvania hospital killed after shots fired, officials say

A gunman was killed after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania hospital in York County on Saturday morning, a spokesperson said.

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call at around 10:45 a.m. of an "active threat" at UPMC Memorial, Ted Czech, a public information officer at York County's Office of Emergency Management, told Fox News Digital.

"The threat has now been neutralized and an investigation is underway," Czech said. The hospital is located at 1701 Innovation Dr.

No patients were injured in the incident, hospital spokesperson Susan Manko confirmed.

"We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired," Manko told Fox News.

"The gunman has been apprehended, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure," Manko said. "This is a fluid situation; law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation. We are grateful to all the local law enforcement agencies for their quick response."

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is aware of the incident and is traveling to the hospital.

"I’ve been briefed on the tragic shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County and I am on my way to the scene," Shapiro wrote on X.

"The hospital is now secure and members of the @PAStatePolice and @PEMAHQ are on the ground responding alongside our local and federal partners."

"Follow the direction of local authorities and stay clear of the area. We will share more updates as they become available."

A hospital hotline has been established at 717-849-5338 or 717-849-5334 for families of patients seeking more information.

Fox News' Brian Powers contributed to this report.