Shapiro latest Democrat suing 'unconstitutional' Trump admin

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro sued President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday to unfreeze federal funds. Pennsylvania is now one of at least 24 states and the District of Columbia with lawsuits challenging Trump's allegedly "unconstitutional" federal funding freeze.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) directed agencies to halt federal funding on January 27. Pennsylvania state agencies have been unable to access $1.2 billion in federal funds with an additional $900 million requiring federal review, according to the lawsuit. Shapiro is seeking to unfreeze those funds.

The lawsuit names Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and OMB Director Russell Vought in their respective capacities.

"The federal government has entered into a contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, promising to provide billions of dollars in Congressionally approved funding that we have committed to serious needs – like protecting public health, cutting energy costs, providing safe, clean drinking water, and creating jobs in rural communities. With this funding freeze, the Trump Administration is breaking that contract – and it’s my job as Governor to protect Pennsylvania’s interests," Shapiro said.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION APPEALS FEDERAL JUDGE'S ORDER TO UNFREEZE FEDERAL FUNDS

The Trump administration has called the legal challenges to Trump’s executive orders "an attempt to undermine the will of the American people." The White House on Thursday dismissed Shapiro’s lawsuit as an extension of the "Left’s resistance."

"Radical Leftists can either choose to swim against the tide and reject the overwhelming will of the people, or they can get on board and work with President Trump to advance his wildly popular agenda. These lawsuits are nothing more than an extension of the Left’s resistance — and the Trump Administration is ready to face them in court," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields said.

WHITE HOUSE STILL COMMITTED TO FREEZING ‘WOKE’ FUNDS DESPITE RESCINDING OMB MEMO

Shapiro said federal funding could jeopardize Pennsylvania projects, including "reclaiming abandoned mine land, capping and plugging orphan wells, and lowering consumer costs." Meanwhile, the Commonwealth is incurring debt on federally approved projects.

Pennsylvania has joined at least 23 states and Washington, D.C., who have sued the Trump administration to unfreeze federal funds. Federal judges have issued a temporary restraining order to block the funding freeze in states with litigation against the Trump administration. Because Pennsylvania did not sue the Trump administration to unfreeze funds, they were not impacted by the order releasing funds.

"While multiple federal judges have ordered the Trump Administration to unfreeze this funding, access has not been restored, leaving my Administration with no choice but to pursue legal action to protect the interests of the Commonwealth and its residents," Shapiro said.

Shapiro is suing the Trump administration to reap the benefit of the federal judge’s order.

Democratic groups quickly came out in support of Shapiro's lawsuit.

"We strongly support Governor Shapiro’s action to protect Pennsylvanians, support communities and cut costs by challenging this funding freeze. Blocking these critical funds is an unacceptable attack on Pennsylvania families, communities and economic stability. These funds were legally approved by Congress and are crucial to supporting working families, rural communities and public safety initiatives across the commonwealth," the Pennsylvania House Democrats said in a statement.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evergreen Action, a progressive climate action organization, applauded Shapiro for standing up for Pennsylvanians.

"Pennsylvania and its communities, businesses, and local governments must regain access to their funds immediately and be freed from this chaos and uncertainty. We are grateful for the governor’s leadership and hope these critical funds are soon able to reach the people who need them most," Evergreen Action Deputy State Policy Director, Julia Kortrey, said.