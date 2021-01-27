Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping suspect agrees to plead guilty

One of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

Mark Satawa, the defense attorney for Ty Garbin, 25, originally said that his client was a "tough talker" who, despite meeting with an undercover agent to purchase "explosives and other supplies" in October, had no intent on actually carrying out a kidnapping plot.

ARIZONA PRISON ESCAPEES TRIED TO ROB BUSINESS, OFFICIALS SAY, AS MANHUNT CONTINUES

"Saying things like, ‘I hate the governor, the governor is tyrannical’ ... is not illegal, even if you’re holding a gun and running around the woods when you do it," Satawa said at the time of Garbin's arrest.

The plea agreement, signed by Garbin ahead of his court appearance on Wednesday, indicates that he will "fully cooperate" with investigators. There is no agreement on his sentencing guidelines.

DETROIT TO DISMISS SOME TICKETS ISSUED DURING FLOYD PROTESTS

The FBI foiled a plan by disgruntled militiamen to kidnap and harm the Democratic governor after she tightened restrictive measures in the state in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Garbin was part of the leadership of a militia group, prosecutors said.

The other defendants in the kidnapping conspiracy case are Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. A trial has been scheduled for March 23.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Eight other men face terrorism-related charges in state court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.