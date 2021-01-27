Arizona prison escapees tried to rob business, officials say, as manhunt continues

Two "medium custody" inmates who escaped from an Arizona prison Saturday night tried to rob a business shortly after breaking out, officials said, as the manhunt for the escapees continues.

John Charpiot and David Harmon were seen in a surveillance photo at a business in Florence, where they had earlier escaped from state prison, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Investigators did not say what time the attempted robbery happened or give the name of the business.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR 2 ARIZONA INMATES AFTER PRISON ESCAPE; $70G REWARD OFFERED

The photo shows the men wearing white long-sleeve shirts, dark pants and white face masks under their chins. Charpiot appears to also be wearing glasses. Investigators said both men have ongoing medical issues and may try to visit drug stores or pharmacies.

Charpiot was serving a 35-year sentence for molestation of a child and sexual abuse after being convicted in 2011. Harmon was sentenced in 2012 to 100 years in prison for kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

The pair escaped from the south unit of the prison after stealing tools from a utility room and cutting through a fence, FOX10 Phoenix previously reported.

Investigators on Monday said search efforts have been focused in the area surrounding the prison, where they’re concerned the men may be hiding. Charpiot and Harmon are considered dangerous and officials urged the public to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

"They’ve already shown and demonstrated that they’ll commit a violent act while they’ve escaped," Col. Heston Silbert told reporters.

A $35,000 reward for each inmate is being offered for information leading to their capture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Charpiot and Harmon to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 911.