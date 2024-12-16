Expand / Collapse search
US

Greg Abbott blasts migrant accused of setting Texas home on fire with children inside: 'Locate & deport'

Abbott pledged to work with future 'border czar' Tom Homan

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Abbott touts sharp drop in border apprehensions in Texas Video

Abbott touts sharp drop in border apprehensions in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News Digital that Texas' efforts have led to a drop in encounters at the border, despite Biden administration policy.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently lambasted the migrant who allegedly tried killing his children in a house fire, and vowed to work with President-elect Trump's incoming "border czar" to enforce law and order.

Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar, 46, was recently charged with three counts of attempted murder over a Nov. 6 incident at his home. The migrant allegedly set his Fulshear, Texas, home on fire while his three children were inside.

It is unclear whether Pulgar immigrated to the U.S. legally. Fox News Digital inquired about his legal status to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Abbott described his legal status as "unknown."

In a Monday post on X, the Texas governor called for Pulgar to "spend the rest of his life" in jail.

COLORADO REPUBLICANS SOUND OFF ON IMPACT OF MIGRANT SURGE ON CITIZENS: ‘THEIR SOULS ARE CRUSHED’

Greg Abbott/Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar split

Gov. Greg Abbott commented on the arrest of the migrant accused of setting his home on fire with his children inside. (Getty Images | Fulshear Police)

"A Venezuelan immigrant – legal status unknown – is accused of setting a Texas house on fire with three children inside," Abbott's post read. "He better spend the rest of his life behind bars."

The Texas Republican also pledged to work with the incoming Trump administration to deport criminal migrants.

"I will work with Tom Homan to locate & deport as many of these criminals as we can," Abbott continued.

‘SHUT IT DOWN’: RED STATE MAKES MASSIVE LAND BUY TO RAMP UP BORDER WALL EFFORTS AMID MIGRANT SURGE

Greg Abbott speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Gov. Greg Abbott (TX) speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024.  (REUTERS/Callaghan O'hare)

None of the suspect's children were killed in the fire, though one suffered from severe smoke inhalation. The child, who is three years old, was airlifted to a hospital and released after treatment.

Pulgar's other two children escaped the residence with minor injuries. The house was also significantly damaged in the fire.

Pulgar suffered extensive injuries as a result of the blaze. After staying in a hospital, he was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail with a bond set at $2.25 million.

ICE HQ

An exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters is seen July 6, 2018, in Washington, DC. U.S.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for additional information.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price and Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.