Greg Abbott blasts migrant accused of setting Texas home on fire with children inside: 'Locate & deport'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently lambasted the migrant who allegedly tried killing his children in a house fire, and vowed to work with President-elect Trump's incoming "border czar" to enforce law and order.

Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar, 46, was recently charged with three counts of attempted murder over a Nov. 6 incident at his home. The migrant allegedly set his Fulshear, Texas, home on fire while his three children were inside.

It is unclear whether Pulgar immigrated to the U.S. legally. Fox News Digital inquired about his legal status to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Abbott described his legal status as "unknown."

In a Monday post on X, the Texas governor called for Pulgar to "spend the rest of his life" in jail.

COLORADO REPUBLICANS SOUND OFF ON IMPACT OF MIGRANT SURGE ON CITIZENS: ‘THEIR SOULS ARE CRUSHED’

"A Venezuelan immigrant – legal status unknown – is accused of setting a Texas house on fire with three children inside," Abbott's post read. "He better spend the rest of his life behind bars."

The Texas Republican also pledged to work with the incoming Trump administration to deport criminal migrants.

"I will work with Tom Homan to locate & deport as many of these criminals as we can," Abbott continued.

‘SHUT IT DOWN’: RED STATE MAKES MASSIVE LAND BUY TO RAMP UP BORDER WALL EFFORTS AMID MIGRANT SURGE

None of the suspect's children were killed in the fire, though one suffered from severe smoke inhalation . The child, who is three years old, was airlifted to a hospital and released after treatment.

Pulgar's other two children escaped the residence with minor injuries. The house was also significantly damaged in the fire.

Pulgar suffered extensive injuries as a result of the blaze. After staying in a hospital, he was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail with a bond set at $2.25 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for additional information.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price and Landon Mion contributed to this report.