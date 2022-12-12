Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested

The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Georgia landfill following his October disappearance, was arrested Monday.

Billie Jo Betterton, who also goes by the last name Howell, was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center and is on hold for the juvenile court system, according to jail records.

QUINTON SIMON: FBI INITIALLY FOCUSED ON SPECIFIC DUMPSTERS FOR MISSING TODDLER'S REMAINS

Betterton's daughter, Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested in November for murder after police found Quinton Simon's remains in a Savannah landfill. She reported her son missing on Oct. 5 and days later she was named the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

She said she awoke and believed someone had entered her home to take her son. She is charged with murder, concealing the death of another and falsely reporting a crime, records show.

Betterton had custody of Simon when he vanished.

Authorities had spent 30 days combing through 1.2 million pounds of trash before locating the remains.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.