GOP gov. defends decision to ax PBS funding, 'Happy Days' star leaving California and more top headlines

‘REPRESENT TAXPAYERS’ - Governor defends decision to ax PBS funding over 'really problematic' LGBTQ content. Continue reading …

‘NOT A SAFE PLACE’ - "Happy Days" star announces he's leaving California due to homeless crisis, rampant crime. Continue reading …

SECRET WEAPON - King Charles relying heavily on Prince William amid family drama and royal opposition. Continue reading …

ARTIFICIALLY ACCUSED - AI's facial recognition failures: Three times crime-solving intelligence got it wrong. Continue reading …

‘SEPARATE BUT EQUAL’ - I escaped segregation as a doctor, now medical schools are bringing it back, writes Dr. Marilyn Singleton. Continue reading …

POLITICS

LONG-TIME ISSUE - Mayorkas deflects blame on border crisis, says it’s been a problem "since the ‘90s." Continue reading …

‘DISLOYAL HACKERY’ - Florida Republicans backing Trump for 2024 denounce leak of DeSantis debate tapes. Continue reading …



CHAOTIC PLANNING - Sen. Sinema attacks Biden for Title 42 chaos, saying White House "had two years to prepare." Continue reading …

EARLY WARNING - New poll on Biden's mental, physical health offers warning signs for 2024. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SWING AND A MISS - DeSantis camp unmoved by report on past Trump comments. Continue reading …

FEINSTEIN'S FAILURE - New York Times editorial board calls on the absent senator to resign. Continue reading …

‘DISENFRANCHISED GRIEF’ - The quiet pain of men who experience abortion. Continue reading …

ROYAL RESEARCH - CNN's Amanpour praises King Charles for supporting studies into Royal Family’s link to slavery. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

A PERSONALIZED PLAN - AI tool gives doctors personalized Alzheimer’s treatment plans for dementia patients. Continue reading …

‘FAITH OR FEAR’ - "American Idol" alum Colton Dixon recalls moment when twin daughter was born with "no pulse." Continue reading …

CHOOSE YOUR SIDE - The 3 likely ways Bud Light's disaster might end – and only one is good news, writes Dan Gainor. Continue reading …



AI SETBACK? - Feds weigh restrictions on US investments in Chinese AI firms. Continue reading …



WATCH: PARTY ANIMALS: Lemurs, gorillas and more at London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo celebrate King Charles III's coronation, playing among festive decorations. See the fun! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Riley Gaines urges female athletes to boycott competing against trans girls. See video …



WATCH: Sen. Lee pulls Senate GOP support together to back spending cuts amidst debt limit negotiations. See video …

