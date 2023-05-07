New York Times editorial board calls on Sen. Feinstein to resign: 'Her absence is a failure'

The New York Times editorial board called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to resign from her position on Friday and demanded Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. increase public pressure on her to step down.

"If she cannot fulfill her obligations to the Senate and to her constituents, she should resign and turn over her responsibilities to an appointed successor. If she is unable to reach that decision on her own, Mr. Schumer, the majority leader, and other Democratic senators should make it clear to her and the public how important it is that she do so," the editors wrote.

Feinstein has been absent from the Senate chamber for more than two months due to health issues.

"Her absence is a failure that deprives American voters of full representation on legislation and appointments that will affect them for decades to come," the editors wrote.

FORMER OBAMA SPEECH WRITER CALLS ON DIANNE FEINSTEIN TO RESIGN: ‘SHOULD NOT BE IN THE SENATE’

The editorial board argued that Schumer and other Democrats need to "make it clear to her and the public how important" it is that she resign as "vital legislation and judicial nominations are hanging on a knife’s edge."

Feinstein recently announced that she would be retiring and would not seek re-election in 2024.

"In the Senate, that task falls to Mr. Schumer and his leadership colleagues. Ms. Feinstein has put them in a difficult position by saying she wants to come back," the editorial board wrote. "Mr. Schumer should turn up the public pressure on her to return or resign, setting aside the antique Senate gentility that can hobble common-sense decision making there."

Democrats have called on the California senator to resign as well.

MEET BIDEN'S MOST CONTROVERSIAL JUDICIAL NOMINEES STALLED IN SENATE BECAUSE OF FEINSTEIN'S ABSENCE

"It’s time for [Feinstein] to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., wrote on Twitter. "While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also called for the senator's resignation as several judicial nominations are pending in the Senate.

"Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary – precisely where repro rights are getting stripped," Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview. "That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP-approved nominees."

"I think criticisms of that stance as ‘anti-feminist’ are a farce," she added.

The New York Times editorial board members added that Senate seats were not "lifetime sinecures."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Senate seats are not lifetime sinecures, and if members can’t effectively represent their constituents or work for the benefit of their country, they should not hesitate to turn the job over to someone who can. Ms. Feinstein owes California a responsible decision," they wrote.