GOP, Dems clash over religious freedom bill's impact on gays

Republicans and Democrats are at odds over legislation the GOP described as upholding religious freedom and Democrats insisted was discriminatory, with no sign of consensus.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a three-hour hearing to consider the First Amendment Defense Act. The measure would "prohibit the federal government from taking discriminatory action" against a person whose religious beliefs or moral convictions define marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

The legislation has 171 co-sponsors in the House, but faces opposition from Democrats and outside groups who argue it will result in more discrimination against members of the LGBT and single-parent communities.